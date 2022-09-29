Leading gas compression company Kodiak Gas Services selects IFS Cloud to keep uptime high

New ERP, service management, and asset management capabilities set to drive operational enhancements across Kodiak's business

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (Kodiak), the largest privately-owned contract compression company in the U.S., has selected IFS Cloud™ to enhance its cross-functional business operations. This selection will allow Kodiak to receive a clear view of all assets, in turn helping it to keep uptime high. IFS Platinum Partner, Astra Canyon, will implement the solution and roll it out across Kodiak's entire U.S. operations, encompassing 16 sites and 1,157 users.

Opting for IFS Cloud will allow Kodiak to consolidate its three main systems of record into one single system, with core ERP, service management and asset management functions. The delivery of the solution will enable Kodiak to support multiple functional areas and business processes, including sales, supply chain, procurement, human capital management (HCM) and finance.

By leveraging IFS Cloud, Kodiak will significantly enhance its procurement and inventory management processes, which are both critical in a market where 24/7 uptime availability is a key differentiator and the inability to deliver a part on time risks the loss of business. In short, the organization will have a consolidated end-to-end view of its business through a solution that will provide actionable metrics in real time.

"From the get-go we were impressed with IFS' focus on outcomes and a mutually beneficial partnership," said Pedro Buhigas, Chief Information Officer, Kodiak. "We are confident that by partnering with them, we are not just buying technology, we are entering into a long-term business relationship that will strengthen our operations and provide transparency into all assets."

Cindy Jaudon, President, IFS North America, said: "Kodiak is a dynamic, fast-growing business. It is focused on embracing new technology to drive efficiencies across its operations and capitalize on market opportunities. We are very proud that they have chosen to partner with us on this journey. We are looking forward to working with them to deliver the business value and outcomes they are looking for and to enable them to provide memorable Moments of Service™ to their customers."

Astra Canyon is now under way with its implementation of IFS Cloud for Kodiak, with a projected go-live date of early 2023.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is the third largest contract compression services provider in the United States with a revenue generating fleet of over 3.0 million horsepower. The company focuses on providing contract compression services to oil and gas producers and midstream customers in high-volume gas gathering systems, processing facilities, multi-well gas lift applications and natural gas transmission systems. More information is available at www.kodiakgas.com.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 5000+ employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

