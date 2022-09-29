Transit is the Ticket for Big Fall Events With Clipper® on Your Phone

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and Bay Area transit agencies encourage travelers going to San Francisco for this weekend's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival or next weekend's Fleet Week activities, as well as those attending the Elton John concerts at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara or other special events this fall to:

Travel by train, bus or ferry

Beat the lines by putting a Clipper card on your mobile phone ahead of time

Visit clippercard.com for more information about using Clipper on your phone

Clipper is available for mobile phones through either Apple Pay or Google Pay. Clipper will waive the standard $3 new-card fee for customers who choose Clipper on their phone. The $3 fee will be charged to customers who opt for a traditional plastic card.

Adding a Clipper card to Google Pay, to an Apple iPhone 8 or later, or to an Apple Watch Series 3 or later is easy. Apple customers can add the card directly through Apple Wallet and load cash value with Apple Pay anytime, anywhere. Customers with Android system phones running Android 5 or later similarly can add the Clipper card directly through Google Pay and load cash value anytime, anywhere.

MTC is the transportation planning, funding and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. MTC operates the Clipper system on behalf of the region's transit agencies.

Google, Android and Google Pay are trademarks of Google LLC.

