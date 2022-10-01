Smile Coffee Werks® Enhances Sustainability with Fair Trade and USDA Organic Certifications

DARIEN, Conn., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most sustainable coffee pod now encapsules the most sustainable coffee. Smile Coffee Werks® upgraded its coffee beans to Fair Trade and USDA Organic – an astounding compliment to its plant-based, Carbon Neutral, and USDA Biobased pods that are certified commercially compostable by both BPI and CMA.

The upgrade solidifies Smile Coffee Werks® as a formidable power for sustainability. The Fair Trade™ seal symbolizes to consumers that Smile's coffee was sourced and sold ethically, ensuring adequate working conditions and a fair deal for farmers and workers in developing countries. Fair Trade is a component of the quality of life and social justice aspects of agricultural sustainability. The USDA Organic certification verifies the quality and production of the product itself. Organic operations must maintain or enhance soil and water quality while also conserving wetlands, woodlands, and wildlife. Synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, irradiation, and genetic engineering may not be used. All organic products are protected from prohibited substances and methods from the field to the point of final sale. Smile is very proud of our mission to make going green as easy as drinking a delicious cup of coffee.

"Smile's committed to sustainability and convenience by finally bringing consumers what they want: a guilt-free sustainable coffee pod matched with great sustainable coffee," stated CEO and Co-Founder Michael Sands.

Keurig-compatible pods are available in three flavors: Werkday (Light / Medium Roast), Woke Up (Dark Roast) and Laugh to Decaf. Our pods can be bought online at Walmart, Amazon, and www.smilecoffeewerks.com .

