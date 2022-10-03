Blue Shield of California Offers Breadth of Benefits, Programs, and Services to Meet Diverse Needs of Medicare Beneficiaries

Nonprofit health plan urges Medicare members and prospects to carefully consider their options during 2023 Annual Election Period – October 15, 2022 to December 7, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Medicare Annual Election Period approaches, Blue Shield of California encourages Medicare beneficiaries to focus on what matters most to them as they select their health plan for the coming year.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, Blue Shield of California has thoughtfully designed its Medicare benefit plans to meet the important needs of the growing senior population, especially as they confront emerging chronic conditions or mental health challenges," said Lina Saadzoi, vice president and general manager of Medicare at Blue Shield. "We offer health plan coverage for both traditional in-person medical care as well as innovative technology-based programs, at no additional cost to members."

Medicare beneficiaries and prospects also should consider where, when, and how they want to receive their health care, and what additional services are important to them as they review their choices.

The nonprofit health plan is offering the following list of high-tech, high-touch healthcare options for Medicare plans for 2023:

High-tech, online, and digital services

"Many seniors are turning to digital channels and virtual options for their health care," Saadzoi said. "They want the choice to have virtual medical visits or to be able to use digital apps for physical and mental health solutions in combination with traditional, office-based health care from their doctors and specialists."

Blue Shield's offerings include 24 hours a day, 7 days a week access to online, virtual, and digital apps for physical and mental health care via mobile phones, tablets, or computers.

Medicare Advantage: New benefits and plan expansions

Blue Shield will continue to offer high-value benefits and wide range of plan choices in 2023. For example, Blue Shield's Medicare Advantage members will enjoy enhanced dental options such as $0 copay and a more flexible schedule for teeth cleaning. Also, Blue Shield of California is expanding its Medicare Advantage Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plan into Orange and San Diego counties.

Provider choice offered

For members aging into Medicare, the ability to keep their provider is important, which is why Blue Shield is offering one of the largest provider networks in California for its Medicare Advantage plans, which also include prescription drug coverage. Additionally, Blue Shield's Medicare Supplement (also known as MediGap) plans offer members the ability to go to any physician who accepts Medicare and fills most coverage gaps traditional Medicare does not cover.

Care-coordination programs, additional services

Blue Shield offers special care-coordination programs for members with chronic conditions. They include:

A comprehensive home-based, house-calls care program for Medicare Advantage members with complex health issues and five or more chronic conditions provides physician-led house calls to qualifying members, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill offer benefits such as the Healthy Grocery benefit, which is a monthly allowance that eligible Medicare Advantage members can use towards the purchase of healthy and nutritious foods and produce.

Blue Shield offers the Independence and Safe Mobility program in collaboration with AAA. This is a 1Special Supplemental Benefit for the Chronically Ill that helps eligible members to remain independent through roadside assistance support and educational tools to promote safer driving.

Concierge service

Blue Shield offers dedicated concierge agents who can assist Medicare Advantage members with services such as scheduling appointments with primary care physicians and specialists, obtaining test results and medical equipment, closing care gaps and other important services.

"As a nonprofit health plan, Blue Shield has been serving Californians for more than 80 years with a track record of stability, brand integrity, and mission-driven service," Saadzoi said. "We believe that for 2023, Medicare members, prospects, and those aging-in to Medicare will appreciate our heritage and the trust they can have in our service to them."

1The benefits mentioned are part of special supplemental benefits available in select plans. Not all plan members will qualify. Refer to the Evidence of Coverage for details and eligibility requirements.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax-paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with 4.7 million members, 7,800 employees, and $22.9 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed $120 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

