CH4 Global, Inc. CEO and Founder Steve Meller Invited to Present at Agri-Food-Tech 2034 Oceania Summit and Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit this October 2022.

CH4 Global, Inc. CEO and Founder Steve Meller Invited to Present at Agri-Food-Tech 2034 Oceania Summit and Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit this October 2022.

CH4 Global to be featured as top innovator in Ag Tech, Dr. Meller to share his expertise in GHG reduction in the AgriTech and AgFood sectors.

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global™, Inc., today announced that its CEO and co-founder, Dr. Steve Meller, will present at two conferences in the Asia-Pacific region in October 2022.

CH4 Global™, Inc. is on an urgent mission to positively impact climate change worldwide. With expertise in turning ambitious ideas into successful, fit-for-purpose products, CH4 Global enables customers to radically reduce methane emissions in support of the 2 degrees Celsius target. Its first line of methane-reducing cattle feed additives is derived from Asparagopsis seaweed, for large beef and dairy producers, which, even if adopted for only 10% of cattle, would deliver more climate benefit th (PRNewswire)

CH4 Global selected as one of the Asia-Pacific region's top 3 Ag Tech innovators.

On Monday, October 10, at the Agri-Food-Tech 2035 Oceania Summit, Dr. Meller will co-lead a 45-minute breakout discussion on reducing agricultural greenhouse gas (GHG). The breakout will give attendees an opportunity to discuss new technologies being adopted by the industry as well as current hurdles.

The summit, which will take place October 10 and 11 at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand, gathers leaders from the AgriTech and AgriFood sectors as well as policy makers and researchers, to focus on the role of AgriFood technology in enabling farmers and growers to reduce emissions and build more resilient growing systems in the face of rapid climate change. Learn more about the summit.

In New Zealand and other parts of the world, agriculture is a major contributor of methane emissions. While discussion to date has focused on the cost of compliance to increased regulatory oversight, without adequate attention to how this primary sector can address climate change, the summit's agenda shines a spotlight on climate and actionable solutions.

CH4 Global was also selected as one of the Asia-Pacific region's top 3 Ag Tech innovators by the Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit. On Wednesday, October 26, Dr. Meller will present at the Innovation Showcase alongside the other honorees before a panel of investors who will dig deep into their company value propositions.

The summit, which runs October 26 – 28 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, will gather more than 900 global leaders to identify strategic priorities for building greater capacity, security, and resilience in Asia's agri-food system. Learn more about the event.

About CH4 Global

Founded in 2018, CH4 Global, Inc. is on an urgent mission to positively impact climate change worldwide. With expertise in turning ambitious ideas into successful, fit-for-purpose products, CH4 Global enables customers to radically reduce methane emissions in support of the 2-degree Celsius target. Its first line of methane-reducing cattle feed additives for feedlot cattle is derived from Asparagopsis Seaweed. If adopted for only 10% of the world's cattle, would deliver more climate benefit than decommissioning 50 million fossil-fueled cars. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more: www.ch4global.com

Media Contacts

North America & Europe

Charlene Moore, Public Relations Officer

Charlene@KindMarketing.com | P: +1 725 272 5732 | M: +1 831 331 5332

Australia & New Zealand

For press inquiries in Asia, Australia and New Zealand Contact

Verity Edwards, Hughes Public Relations and Communication Counsel

verity@hugespr.com.au | P: 09 8412 4100 | M: 0412 678 942

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CH4 Global, Inc.