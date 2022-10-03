Crime Prevention Month Tackles 21st Century Crimes

McGruff the Crime Dog® and the National Crime Prevention Council Take A Bite Out Of Crime® this October

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGruff the Crime Dog® is taking a bite out of 21st century crimes during this year's Crime Prevention Month. The National Crime Prevention Council will empower communities to create safe communities through a variety of initiatives, tools, and events.

"Crime prevention is everyone's business, and it is needed now more than ever," said Paul DelPonte, NCPC Executive Director. "McGruff is a trusted American icon that can help educate young people about the importance of crime prevention. Now more than ever, we need public participation to create safe spaces."

NCPC continues to lead the charge on building trust in communities through public service. Crime Prevention Month serves as a road map for law enforcement, Americans, and organizations to tackle 21st Century crimes across every channel.

This year's programming will focus on four key themes:

Evidence shows that certain environmental designs welcome crime more than others (e.g., abandoned lots, broken windows, poorly lit streets). NCPC will focus on how communities can advocate for changes that keep their communities safe.

Burglary remains one of the most common crimes in. NCPC will highlight new technologies and community strategies to take a bite out of property theft during this week.

Fentanyl is now a leading cause of death for people aged 18-45 in. NCPC will debunk myths about fentanyl and provide practical guidance to keep this poison out of communities. Additionally, the organization will host a summit onto bring government and community leaders together and discuss this crisis.

Week 4—Curbing Counterfeits: The digital age has ignited a wave of cybercrime, notably the sale and consumption of counterfeit products. Fake goods cause real harm. In fact, counterfeit electronics lead to more than The digital age has ignited a wave of cybercrime, notably the sale and consumption of counterfeit products. Fake goods cause real harm. In fact, counterfeit electronics lead to more than 350,000 injuries annually . During week four, NCPC will showcase strategies to help consumers identify and avoid purchasing fake products.

Follow NCPC's work throughout the month at https://www.ncpc.org/programs/crime-prevention-month/ and on social media.

About the National Crime Prevention Council

The nonprofit National Crime Prevention Council, along with McGruff the Crime Dog®, have helped generations of Americans Take A Bite Out Of Crime®. NCPC is the leader in crime prevention for millions of Americans, their families, and their communities. NCPC's work is funded with the help of government agencies, foundations, corporations, and individuals who want to stop crime before it happens. To learn more, visit https://www.ncpc.org/ and follow NCPC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

