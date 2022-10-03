Darcy Gruttadaro, J.D., Rejoins NAMI As Its Chief Innovation Officer

Gruttadaro Will Lead Organization's Innovation Agenda and Workplace Mental Health Initiatives

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, announced today that Darcy Gruttadaro, J.D., has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Innovation Officer. Gruttadaro served as a leader at NAMI for 17 years before joining the American Psychiatric Association Foundation (APAF) as Director of the Center for Workplace Mental Health.

As Chief Innovation Officer at NAMI, Gruttadaro will cultivate the organization's focus on innovation and impact, expand and enhance the nationwide StigmaFree Company workplace mental health program, and lead strategic initiatives in key areas such as youth and young adults, justice diversion, and diversity and inclusion. Workplaces across industries represent communities increasingly concerned with how best to support people's mental health and well-being. Gruttadaro will lead NAMI's work in delivering innovative ideas and solutions in creating organizational cultures in which mental health is a priority and people thrive.

"Darcy is a national leader in workplace mental health, and we are thrilled to have her return to NAMI," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "She will be instrumental in developing new innovative strategies to help us achieve our goal of everyone having access to mental health care when and where they need it."

Before joining the APA Foundation, Gruttadaro served in multiple senior level roles at NAMI. This included serving as director of projects and initiatives focused on the mental health needs of children, youth and young adults. Under her leadership, NAMI secured multiple SAMHSA and foundation grants to address the needs of this population. She also served as the Director of Public Policy, working with nationally recognized experts on the expansion of Coordinated Specialty Care (CSC) programs for youth and young adults experiencing early psychosis, along with additional policy issues.

