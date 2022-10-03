Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces 2022 National ¡Bravo! Award Winners

- NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises big winner of the night with four awards

- the MRKT named Agency of the Year

- Maria Elena Salinas Recognized as Journalist of the Year

- First HPRA National Scholarship Recipient Named

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) announces winners of the 2022 National ¡Bravo! Awards , recognizing the best multicultural communications teams and campaigns across the country.

Emceed by Astrid Rivera, Univision Despierta América, and Bryan Llenas, Fox News Channel

Emceed by Astrid Rivera, Univision Despierta América, and Bryan Llenas, Fox News Channel, the 8th annual celebration also honored industry leaders and recognized its first HPRA national scholarship recipient – presented by Aflac - during the Austin, Texas event on September 29, 2022.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises was recognized with four 2022 National ¡Bravo! Awards including Campaign of the Year. Multicultural marketing and communications agency The MRKT walked away with the 2022 Agency of the Year honors. Additional winners included Boden Agency, CCOM Group Inc., d' Exposito & Partners, Plus Three, Sensis Agency, and Thirty6Five.

"This year's event was a celebration of our theme – "The Magic of our Stories" – and the industry leaders who are making a positive impact through compelling storytelling that gives Hispanic communities in the United States a voice," said National HPRA President Sonia V. Diaz.

Full List of 2022 National ¡Bravo! Award Winners

Campaign of the Year: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Come with Us/Juntos Inseparables

Agency of the Year: The MRKT

Media/Virtual Event: Plus Three, Latino Inaugural 2021

Influencer Engagement, Sensis Agency - UnidosUS Esperanza Hope for All

New Product/Service Launch: CCOMGROUP INC. Launch of Clean & Clear Aloe Vera Collection

Non-Profit Campaign: Thirty6Five for the Houston Ballet Foundation.

Public Affairs Campaign: Plus Three for the Hispanic Veterans Leadership Alliance

Multicultural PR: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises – Celebrando el mes del orgullo

Integrated Marketing Communications: Boden Agency, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) Campaign

Internal Communications: Sensis Agency, UnidosUS Esperanza Hope for All Campaign

CSR Communications Campaign: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises – Celebrando el mes del orgullo

B2B: d' Exposito & Partners, Nielsen Diverse Intelligence

COVID Response: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises – Planifica Tu Vacuna

This year's program also honored distinguished professionals who have advanced the multicultural communications and diversity, equity and inclusion for the industry.

Maria Elena Salina , Emmy award-winning journalist, and author was named 2022 HPRA ¡BRAVO! Journalist of the Year Award for her decades of work to become one of the most recognized and influential journalists in the United States .





Marisol Martinez , Charter Communications Vice President of Multicultural Marketing was recognized with HPRA Pioneer of the Year Award , for her two decades trajectory in developing insight-driven solutions.





Patrick Ford , full-time lecturer at University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications and former Burson-Marsteller Global Vice Chair, received the HPRA President's Award for his esteemed career in public relations and his ongoing commitment to mentorship and inclusivity.





Trisch Smith , Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Edelman, was recognized with the HPRA Diversity & Inclusion Award for her leadership and brand counsel for ensuring an equitable workplace and diverse company voice.

Looking toward the future, HPRA also announced its first national scholarship winner - first-generation Mexican immigrant, Jocelyn Valencia-Chavez, from the University of Oregon. Valencia-Chavez received a $5,000 scholarship.

"She is our true winner of this year's awards dinner," states Diaz. "Growing our scholarship program and making dreams possible for Hispanic youth is our top priority. Students like Joceyln make us excited about our future young professionals and we are committed to helping them succeed."

The 2022 HPRA ¡Bravo! Awards were made possible thanks to the support of returning sponsor Aflac, and generous contributions from Prime Video, Amazon Music, Moët Hennessy USA, Edelman, Plus Three, Latino Media Network, New Balance, Weber Shandwick, and others.

