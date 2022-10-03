PDI Technologies Integrates Age and Identity Verification with Its Offer Network to Help Retailers and Brands Maximize Reach, Including with GasBuddy® and Fuel Rewards® Consumers

Launch of Deal Hound and new offers integration from Reynolds Marketing Services

Company both included in the expansion of retail loyalty programs

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has expanded its Offer Network by integrating its age and identity verification capabilities. Since acquiring Koupon in 2021, PDI has been innovating more effective ways to optimize loyalty and retail promotions that in turn increase brand visibility and sales.

Included with the expansion is the launch of the Deal Hound solution, along with new offers for tobacco and nicotine products from Reynolds Marketing Services Company for age 21+ GasBuddy® tobacco consumers. These announcements follow other recent integrations and collaborations, as PDI continues connecting convenience across the industry.

Deal Hound is the newest consumer solution from the PDI Offer Network. By integrating with existing enterprise software for convenience store retailers, Deal Hound directly provides mobile coupons, rebates, and other deals to age 21+ tobacco consumers when they scan their receipts and connect to popular online payment platforms. The solution is designed to enable independent retailers to participate in offers from tobacco brands without the need to fully integrate loyalty technology–a groundbreaking opportunity for the industry since 60.4 percent U.S. convenience stores are single-store operators (according to NACS).

"Solutions like Deal Hound benefit everyone in the convenience ecosystem by expanding the reach of offer programs to a much larger audience," said Jamie Hudson, SVP and GM, Offers & Insights at PDI. "Retailers of any size now can attract deal-seeking consumers and unlock offers targeted to them, while brands can expect increased participation in their programs at significant scale."

The Offer Network expansion from PDI also includes the announcement of new integration with Reynolds Marketing Services Company, a market leader in the transformation of the tobacco industry. With the age and identity verification integrated throughout PDI consumer loyalty programs, Reynolds will be able to reach age 21+ GasBuddy and Fuel Rewards® tobacco consumers who are interested in receiving tobacco offers from Reynolds operating companies and their respective brands.

"We believe that reaching our audience on location will bring our brands closer to adult consumers at the key moment of purchase during the shopper journey," said Aaron Burns, Senior Director Digital Commercial Development at Reynolds.

"PDI's popular consumer initiatives – the Fuel Rewards program and GasBuddy – represent more than 20 million active users," said Mark Coffey, SVP and GM, Consumer Programs at PDI. "Working with Reynolds to enhance promotion reach and learn more about opt-in consumer preferences also helps retailers increase sales and engage more effectively with interested consumers."

The new Offer Network announcements are being presented at NACS Show 2022, held now through October 4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. PDI can be found throughout the NACS Show 2022 expo, including PDI Technologies Booth #5837, Fuel Rewards Booth #5859, and CStore Essentials Booth #6047. To reserve an appointment with PDI at NACS or to learn more about the new Offer Network solutions, visit: pditechnologies.com/events/nacs-show-2022/.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. pditechnologies.com

About Reynolds Marketing Services Company

Reynolds Marketing Services Company is a subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc. that provides marketing agreements, programs, and services on behalf of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, American Snuff Company, LLC, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company, and Modoral Brands Inc. To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

For more information, contact:

Kelly O'Brien, kelly.obrien@pditechnologies.com

Nicole Petersen, nicole.petersen@pditechnologies.com

Keri Callaghan, PDI@peppercomm.com

