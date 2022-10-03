PENELOPE and the Beauty Bar's MEDISPA Division Celebrates First Anniversary, Introduces New MediSpa Treatments

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PENELOPE and the Beauty Bar, a premier spa servicing Seattle for over ten years, is celebrating its first anniversary of the PENELOPE MEDISPA division today and introducing new state-of-the-art treatments. Currently, PENELOPE and the Beauty Bar's MEDISPA offers advanced Forma radio frequency facial toning, microneedling with Morpheus8, Diolaze laser hair removal, Lumecca Intense Pulsed Light Therapy (IPL), injectables and fillers, PRP treatments, B-12 shots, and Endospheres Therapy.

Three new MediSpa treatments are being added to the current menu this fall. RF toning, which utilizes Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) which helps refine, restore, and improve the look and strength of muscles in the abdomen. FormaV, a comfortable and non-invasive intervaginal treatment that helps to address a variety of women's wellness concerns including improving blood circulation, muscle pain relief, and muscle relaxation. Lastly, VTone will be added to the menu. VTone is a gentle, FDA-cleared technology that is designed to rehabilitate weak pelvic floor muscles for the treatment of stress and incontinence. RF Toning is available now and the remaining treatments will be available in November. PENELOPE MEDISPA is pre-booking for those appointments now.

In addition to MEDISPA treatments, PENELOPE and the Beauty Bar offers a robust spa menu of highly sought-after services, including Biologique Recherche and MBR hyper-customized facials, microcurrent treatments, body treatments and wraps, sugaring hair removal, hair services, massages, waterless manicures, DazzleDry services, and more.

PENELOPE and the Beauty Bar is located in the historic Fairmont Olympic Hotel at 411 University Street, Seattle, WA 98101. For more information on PENELOPE and the Beauty Bar and PENELOPE MEDISPA, please visit www.penelopeandthebeautybar.com.

