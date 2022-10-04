DHL Partners with BigCommerce to Support Global Growth of U.S. Merchants

BigCommerce merchants will benefit from streamlined online sales processes, international shipping expertise and discounted rates

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL, one of the world's leading providers of international express shipping services, is proud to announce a new partnership with BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands. The partnership is geared toward helping online business owners across the U.S. capitalize on opportunities to expand their portfolio of products worldwide.

"We are looking forward to working with BigCommerce and potentially helping their merchants across industries strengthen their global reach," said Greg Hewitt, CEO at DHL Express. "As the needs of small startups, mid-market businesses and large enterprises continue to evolve and heighten, we will be able to further support B2B and B2C BigCommerce merchants by offering quick, reliable and expedited shipments that will help maximize their cross-border potential."

BigCommerce merchants that join the program will receive discounted rates from DHL Express. Program participants will also have special access to DHL shipping and logistics professionals who can potentially help unlock global sales opportunities, and take the mystery out of shipping internationally.

Merchants will also have access to DHL's On Demand Delivery tool, which provides their customers with proactive notifications and offers flexible delivery options worldwide.

"Our partnership with DHL further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "DHL shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

DHL Express ships to and from more than 220 countries and territories and is committed to helping customers succeed by guiding them into new markets to support their journey to go global. Within the last several years, the express shipping company has made huge investments in improving its flight capabilities and infrastructure to meet the growing demands of e-commerce shippers.

