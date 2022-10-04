Theragen's user friendly design garners a second patent for spine fusion bone growth stimulator

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device company Theragen is pleased to announce the issuance of its 2nd U.S, Patent in 3 months. This latest patent acknowledges ActaStim-S' contemporary design, the first new post-op, spine fusion, bone growth stimulator in decades.

ActaStim-S Contemporary Spine Fusion Bone Growth Stimulator (PRNewswire)

"This patent award reflects our user-centric approach to design." Richard Pearce , COO, VP R&D, and co-inventor.

Theragen's latest patent (U.S. 11,426,574) recognizes ActaStim-S' innovative design focused on providing exceptional ease of use. This recognition is significant as bone stim technology relies on consistent therapeutic use to improve outcomes. ActaStim's wearability is essential in supporting usage. At the same time, its complimentary Sync App can be beneficial in sustaining it by informing patients of their usage, activity levels, and pain entry reporting. This relevant progress data is empowering and can be an effective tool for keeping patients, and their doctors, connected throughout the long healing journey.

"This patent award reflects our user-centric approach to design." Stated Richard Pearce, COO, VP of R&D, and co-inventor. "Understanding our product users, their obstacles, and what motivates them leads to intentional solutions to practical, real-life challenges of staying with therapy for months and months. It's rewarding to bring impactful innovation to market," said Mr. Pearce.

"Receiving the patent is important. It's also validating seeing the AcatStim-S design so well received by patients and surgeons". Added Chris McAuliffe, CEO "Our first patent (US 11,395,919) focused on device connectivity, while this patent protects our device design. ActaStim-S offers significant practical advantages versus large, obtrusive devices that can constrain ambulation and mobility. AcatStim-S remains the innovation leader compared to devices that do not track compliance and activity levels, communicate, or engage patients towards therapeutic compliance. Patients and surgeons expect medical devices to collect and process data, to be digitally connected, ultra-modern, and easy to use for all ages and lifestyles. Our device design delivers proven therapy at home, at work, or on the go; for modern times and high expectations." Stated Mr. McAuliffe.

Theragen, Inc. is a leader in the development and manufacture of non-invasive, electrical stimulation DME products that deliver therapeutic energy for healing and empower patients to play an active role in their recovery. We're committed to continuous innovation and expanding our reach to help improve outcomes for more patients. To learn more, please visit theragen.com.

Contact: Colleen Turner, Strategic Marketing

Email: Colleen.Turner@theragen.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Theragen