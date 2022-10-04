Westside Children's Therapy opens Serial Casting & Diagnostic Center in Orland Park

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy now has a center in Orland Park exclusively for Serial Casting and Diagnostics.

The center is located at 14711 S Ravinia Ave., Orland Park, IL . It is in the space once occupied by Westside's multi-disciplinary Orland Clinic. The full-services Orland Park location is located a few blocks north.

Serial Casting is currently only offered out of Westside's Frankfort Clinic, but will now only be provided in Orland Park. The Serial Casting center will be led by a group of Physical Therapists who specialize in Serial Casting.

Serial Casting is used to treat and improve joint range of motion for toe walking, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, arthrogryposis, club foot, traumatic and acquired brain injuries, muscle dystrophy, and more. Serial Casting is typically done in conjunction with Physical Therapy , which is what the foundation of Westside was built on 26 years ago.

Westside Diagnostic Testing is currently offered in Wheaton, but the new space in Orland Park will give those in the south a more convenient option to get testing.

The Diagnostic Center will be led by Dr. Brad Czochara, Board Certified Neuropsychologist. He is known for his experience with Autism, ADHD and other developmental concerns.

A parent can seek a diagnostic evaluation if they are wondering what is the appropriate diagnosis for their child, or if they would like to determine what kinds of support are best for their child.

The test can also determine if a child has autism, which is a necessary diagnosis to receive ABA Therapy .

Westside Children's Therapy also offers Occupational , Speech and Feeding , and Child and Family Counseling services at its other 25+ other locations.

If you're looking to start Westside Children's Therapy, visit westsidect.com and click "Get Started" or call (815) 469-1500, and our Patient Experience Team will help you begin the process.

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels part of the Westside Family. These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside.

