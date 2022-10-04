Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship of PGA Tour® Golfer Tom Hoge

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation, a resale industry leader for over 30 years and franchisor of five resale brands Play It Again Sports®, Once Upon A Child®, Plato's Closet®, Music Go Round® and Style Encore®, announced today that it has extended their sponsorship of PGA Tour member Tom Hoge with a multi-year partnership agreement.

Tom Hoge win at Pebble Beach (PRNewswire)

"Since we launched our partnership, Tom Hoge has emerged as one of the top golfers in the world," stated Brett Heffes, Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to extend our formal relationship for an additional two years. Tom and his family were introduced to Winmark at the Fargo Play It Again Sports location over twenty years ago. Together, we look forward to fulfilling our mission to provide Resale for Everyone!"

Tom Hoge had a break-out season with his first career PGA Tour title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, runner up at The American Express, six top-10's including T9 at the PGA Championship and capped off the year by advancing to the Tour Championship for the first time in his career where he finished 10th.

"Winmark's focus on small business formation and sustainability is a perfect fit for me," said Hoge. "My family and I know firsthand how important Winmark's stores are to the local communities they serve. We have shared values, and I am excited to continue our partnership."

About Winmark:

Winmark - the Resale Company, is a nationally-recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. As of June 25, 2022, there were 1,293 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 46 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit www.winmarkcorporation.com.

About Tom Hoge :

Tom Hoge was born in Statesville, North Carolina, grew up in Fargo, North Dakota, and played college golf at Texas Christian University. He turned pro in 2011 and joined the PGA TOUR in 2015. He recently finished his most productive year on the PGA Tour where he won the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am and had five other top ten finishes including the PGA Championship. He qualified for his first Tour Championship and finished 10th in the final 2022 FedEx Cup standings. He and his wife Kelly reside in Fort Worth, TX.

Winmark Corporation (PRNewsfoto/USA Hockey, Inc.,Winmark Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winmark Corporation