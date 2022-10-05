Blue Cross and Blue Shield Federal Employee Program Expands Preventive Care, Maternity Care and Dental Benefits

FEP reduces dental and vision premiums

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) Government-wide Service Benefit Plan, also known as the Federal Employee Program® (FEP®), announced it is decreasing dental and vision premiums and expanding benefits for eligible Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program and Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) members. These are in addition to the benefits and resources FEP members currently receive, helping them get the most from their medical, dental and vision care.

Among the changes included are enhanced prenatal and postnatal support for members covered under FEP's health plans and expanded BCBS FEP Dental℠ benefits for children. Eligible FEP members will continue to have the opportunity to earn incentives for qualified expenses with their MyBlue® Wellness Card.

"This year more than ever, we know everyone is keeping an eye on their health care budget," said William A. Breskin, senior vice president of government programs for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. "That's why we've added new benefits and have enhanced our resources to help current and prospective members get the care they need and deserve, including tools that help them find the right coverage plan and help them find the most affordable care and prescriptions."

FEP 2023 Highlights

Enhanced Prenatal and Postpartum Support

High blood pressure during pregnancy increases the risk of complications for mother and child. Regular blood pressure monitoring can help members identify potential issues early and get the care they need. All pregnant FEP members will be eligible to receive a blood pressure monitor with no out-of-pocket cost.

Postnatal mental health support is an important part of improving health for postpartum women and their child or children. In 2023, FEP will cover eight maternal mental health and postpartum depression care visits with an in-network provider for no out-of-pocket cost.

New Weight Management Benefits

FEP will provide access to treatments that help reduce obesity. FEP will cover certain weight-loss drugs with prior approval and will lower the eligible age for bariatric surgery from 18 to 16.

Expanded Overseas Coverage

Under FEP Blue Focus®, FEP will waive deductibles for health care services received overseas. This change will reduce members' out-of-pocket expenses.

Under BCBS FEP Dental, FEP will cover overseas services at the in-network level for all members.

Enhanced Dental Benefits for Children

BCBS FEP Dental High Option will completely cover Class A (Basic), B (Intermediate), and C (Major) services for children when received by in-network providers.

Enhanced Vision Benefits

FEP added $50 to the frame allowance for High Option and Standard Option members at MyEyeDr. locations and increased the contact lens allowance to $140 for Standard Option members.

2023 Approved Rates :

FEP Blue Focus:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $54.21

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $116.54

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $128.19

Basic Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $86.67

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $217.90

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $237.91

Standard Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $142.40

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $318.85

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $347.89

Blue Cross Blue Shield FEP Vision℠ Premiums:

High Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $5.52

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $11.03

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $16.55

Standard Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $3.53

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $7.05

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $10.58

Blue Cross Blue Shield FEP Dental℠ Premiums*

High Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $18.02

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $36.05

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $54.07

Standard Option:

Self Only biweekly premiums will be $9.19

Self Plus One biweekly premiums will be $18.38

Self and Family biweekly premiums will be $27.58

*BCBS FEP Dental rates depend upon the rate region in which a member lives. The rates presented here are for BCBS FEP Dental's most populous region, Region 1. Please go to bcbsfepdental.com to see the full list of regional rates.

All changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. Eligible members can enroll or update their 2023 health care coverage plans during Open Season, which runs from November 14 through December 12, 2022. Federal employees, annuitants and their family members are eligible for coverage through the FEHB Program. FEDVIP is available to federal employees and annuitants, certain retired uniformed service members, and active-duty family members.

For additional information about 2023 benefits please visit or call FEP call centers:

