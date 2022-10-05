ChurnZero earns Tech Cares Award for third year

TrustRadius recognizes Customer Success leader for corporate social responsibility and commitment to customer care.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero , a leading platform and partner for Customer Success, has earned the 2022 TrustRadius Tech Cares award for the third year running. The award recognizes ChurnZero for its culture of care, social responsibility and support that extends to employees and customers alike, promoting inclusion, skills development, career education and mental wellbeing within the demanding and rapidly evolving Customer Success field.

"ChurnZero is dedicated to creating an empowering, inclusive and supportive culture within our organization and our industry at large," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We work hard to ensure that our team members feel connected, recognized, and included. We believe that diversity drives innovation. We do right by our customers and go the extra mile to help them thrive. It's an honor to be recognized by TrustRadius as a company and industry leader that cares."

Dedication to ChurnZero employees



As part of doubling its headcount and expanding internationally, ChurnZero has doubled down on its award-winning, remote-first team culture for 2022. Recent initiatives include "Coffee at ChurnZero," which brings employees into small rotating groups to meet virtually for coffee and get acquainted, as well as quarterly team celebrations, and flexible PTO to support employee mental health and wellbeing. The company has a rotating in-office schedule at its Washington, D.C. office to ensure that local employees can meet as many of their colleagues as possible by coming into the office three times a month.

Two new employee resource groups reflect ChurnZero's commitment to a team culture where differences are valued and everyone feels empowered and included. ChurnZero's BIPOC Affinity Group is dedicated to fostering the success of Black, Indigenous and communities of color through promoting equity, diversity and inclusion. Its Pride Affinity Group is an inclusive environment to exchange information, ideas and support for Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Questioning and Queer employees. Both groups are open to all.

Dedication to the Customer Success community

Throughout 2022, ChurnZero has exemplified a culture of community with more than 30 live and virtual educational events for customers and the wider Customer Success industry. These events include an ongoing national tour of RYG Customer Success meetups where Customer Success professionals—many of whom work remotely—can meet and network in person.

Other events include wellbeing and career-focused topics such as managing work-related stress and navigating career choices. Recently, ChurnZero's ongoing webinar series has included popular talks "Surviving Stress in CS" and 'From Overwhelmed to Over Quota, while the company's flagship BIG RYG 2022 conference will include workshops on resilience and navigating stress and building connectivity and morale within remote teams.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com . Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

