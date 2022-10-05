Cityzenith Sues Self-Proclaimed "Crowdfunding Promoter" Shane Liddell for $8,000,000 in US Federal Court for Libel, Defamation, Fraud

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityzenith today announced that self-proclaimed "crowdfunding promoter" Mr. Shane Liddell of XseedR and SmartCrowdfunding LLC, a Florida registered company, has been sued in US federal court in the State of Illinois for $8,000,000 for fraud, defamation, the statement of false facts in the public domain, intentionally misleading investors, and doctoring emails and text messages for republication in the public domain, among other allegations made by a prominent Midwestern tech company that had refused Liddell a business meeting (case # 1:22-cv-05101).
- Implementing an internet smear campaign designed to destroy the company and its leadership
- Doctoring internet messages, texts, and sharing them in the public domain
- Impersonating the CEO of the company in the public domain
- Falsifying financial information to mislead American crowdfunding investors in all 50 US states deliberately and knowingly
- Making public defamatory statements against the company, its management, and sharing them in the public domain,
- Creating multiple fake Internet profiles (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, et al) to distribute and disseminate false information about the Company and its management, including the profiles of individuals claiming to have previously worked for the company,
- Making false statements about
View original content:
SOURCE Cityzenith