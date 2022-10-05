DR. CHRIS STRANDBURG, RENOWNED DENTIST, WILL OFFER TIPS TO PROMOTE A HEALTHY, BRIGHTER SMILE

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Everyone, of course, wants to look and feel their best. And maintaining one's oral health is an essential part of an overall healthcare routine. But what should we all be doing to promote oral wellness? How can we really take our routines to the next level? At the top of the list, and perhaps not a huge surprise, is that people should brush and floss their teeth at least twice a day. More specifically, if people really want to elevate their oral health, it's important to add water flossing to their routines to wash away harmful bacteria and plaque that brushing and string flossing miss. That's just one way to ensure a healthy routine and bright smile. Here are a few other tips:

Brush your tongue

Use fluoride toothpaste

Limit acidic and sweet drinks like soft drinks and fruit juices

Drink more water

See your dentist for regular checkups

Dr. Chris Strandburg, a well-known dentist based in Los Angeles, shared his advice on oral healthcare. In this segment, he discussed:

Recent trends and sentiment in people's oral health routines

Top tips people can implement to take their oral care routines to the next level, including adding a Waterpik Water Flosser

Favorite products to achieve an A+ score at the next dentist visit

MORE ABOUT DR. CHRIS STRANDBURG , DDS:

General and Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Chris Strandburg owns and operates a dental practice in Los Angeles, CA. He is passionate about educating people on the importance of oral health and the power of prevention. Since appearing on ABC's "The Bachelorette," he has used his platform to demystify dental disease. He has chosen Waterpik® as a partner in his efforts due to their superior dental hygiene devices. Dr. Strandburg's dream is to see the elimination of preventable dental diseases in his lifetime, and he views Waterpik Water Flossers as integral components toward achieving that vision.

