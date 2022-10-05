Merchants Capital Closes $180M Multi-Investor Fund to Support Over 2,400 Affordable Homes in 12 States

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: MBIN) Merchants Capital is pleased to announce the closing of Merchants Capital Tax Credit Equity Fund X, L.P. (Merchants Fund X). Merchants Fund X represents the company's second and largest national multi-investor fund with a total capital raise of $180 million from 15 institutional investors, including eight repeat and seven new investors. Merchants Fund X will infuse equity into 18 affordable housing properties that will create or preserve more than 2,400 affordable homes in 12 states.

"With an average rent discount to market of 34%, the affordable homes supported by Merchants Fund X offer families a meaningful boost in quality of life that would not be possible without the creativity, dedication and hard work of our investor and development partners," said Julie Sharp, Executive Vice President at Merchants Capital.

"With more than $30 billion in capital provided to multifamily housing since inception, our company has emerged as a leading debt and equity provider for affordable housing across the United States," said Linda Hill, Executive Vice President of Tax Credit Equity at Merchants Capital. "We remain focused on financing quality, safe affordable housing through a variety of debt and equity executions across the United States."

The 18 properties included in Merchants Fund X are in California, Texas, North Carolina, Connecticut, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Oregon.

Established in 1990, Merchants Capital is one of the nation's top lenders for the refinance, acquisition, new construction and substantial rehabilitation of multifamily, affordable, senior and student housing. Whether you are considering tax credit syndication, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, HUD/FHA insured or balance sheet financing, let our personalized services help you meet your financing objectives. Experience the creativity of a small lender, with all the capabilities of a large institution. To learn more about Merchants Capital, visit www.merchantscapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

