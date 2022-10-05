SanMar Partners with Kimbrell Foundation to Invest in the Expansion of the Mhotivo School in Honduras

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SanMar Corporation, a leading supplier of wholesale accessories and apparel, today announced a major investment in the Mhotivo School in Choloma, Honduras. In partnership with the W. Duke Kimbrell Family Foundation, an affiliate of Parkdale Mills, the funds will support the addition of 22 classrooms, a computer lab, and additional administrative offices to help increase enrollment by 600 additional students.

The Mhotivo School Foundation, founded in 1992, provides safe and accessible space for students to receive an education, participate in athletics, and gain access to technology and other technical skills. The school's courses cover a range of topics including math, science, history, and the arts. SanMar and the W. Duke Kimbrell Family Foundation's support for the Mhotivo School in Choloma enables the school to more than triple its current student enrollment.

"People are at the heart of everything we do, which is why SanMar, together with Parkdale Mills, is investing in future generations of Hondurans by supporting the Mhotivo School and its new facility," said Jeremy Lott, CEO of SanMar. "We recognize the importance of having access to a great education and believe that investing in people and communities is core to our purpose of creating meaningful connections that elevate lives."

SanMar and Parkdale Mills have large manufacturing operations in Choloma, with the surrounding communities being home to many employees and their families. SanMar has previously sponsored children at the Mhotivo School and the success of these students, along with the ever-present need for quality education in the area, prompted the expansion of the Mhotivo school in Choloma.

"The W. Duke Kimbrell Family Foundation, an affiliate of Parkdale Mills, is pleased to support an expansion of the Mhotivo School in Choloma," said Davis Warlick, Executive Vice President of Parkdale Mills and Family Director of the W. Duke Kimbrell Family Foundation. "Our mission is to support the communities in which Parkdale Mills operates, and this important capital project will enhance the lives of Choloma's children for years to come."

Learn more about SanMar's commitment to building stronger communities by creating a Canvas for Good.

ABOUT SANMAR

At SanMar® Corporation, we do more than make and sell t-shirts. We build meaningful connections that elevate lives. As the largest supplier of wholesale imprintable clothing and accessories in the United States, our products and the connections they create impact organizations, individuals and the world we live in. It all started more than 50 years ago with a business philosophy that has held true since day one: Be Nice and Tell the Truth. Family owned and operated, SanMar is based in Issaquah, Washington, with eight distribution centers nationwide and apparel from more than 30 celebrated brands.

ABOUT PARKDALE MILLS

Established in 1916, Parkdale is the world's leading manufacturer of spun yarns. Its success is the direct result of relentless commitment to providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to customers globally. Parkdale's vision for the future revolves around a perpetually changing supply chain that demands faster response, superior service, enhanced speed to market and solutions to environmental issues. Parkdale is known in the industry for challenging conventional methods in order to provide the very best in operational efficiency, machinery capabilities, and technological advances.

