Texas Renaissance Festival Opens this Saturday and Sunday with Oktoberfest

TODD MISSION, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 48th Season of the Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off this Saturday and Sunday, October 8th and 9th, with a touch of old-world Bavaria during Oktoberfest!

"The largest Renaissance Festival in the United States returns this weekend!" says Carl Foy, Director of Marketing for the Texas Renaissance Festival. "This season will bring lots of opportunity to make long-lasting memories which will last a lifetime! The over 70 acre festival has rows of merchants, tasty food options, 27 stages, and a cast of characters ready to make everyone smile!"

This weekend will also mark the grand opening of the all-new Thirsty Pirate. "This pub and show house is the most ambitious project Texas Renaissance Festival has undertaken and will enhance the immersive experience for our patrons," says Foy. The Thirsty Pirate will feature 64 beer taps, an assortment of bar food, seating for over 500, and a large pirate-theme stage with near continuous stage shows throughout the day! Grand opening festivities will start at 10:00 am.

Ticket pricing varies by the day and starts at only $15 and parking is free! Season passes, campground passes, premium parking options, and various upgrades are also available. For more information about the Texas Renaissance Festival, including admission to the festival and camping options, please visit www.texrenfest.com.

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 8 through November 27, 2022.

