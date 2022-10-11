An Open Letter Regarding Los Angeles City Council Members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo from Latino Civic Leaders

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is from Latino Civic Leaders, Fernando J. Guerra, Ph.D., Antonia Hernández, Monica Lozano, Fabian Núñez, Manuel Pastor, Angelica Salas, Miguel Santana, Gary Segura, Arturo Vargas.

We write today in our personal capacity as Latino civic leaders and Angelenos who believe in a just, equitable and inclusive Los Angeles for all. The hateful, racist, and divisive comments heard in the recording released this weekend have no place in public or behind closed doors.

We expect better of our Latino elected officials, and Los Angeles deserves better. We are deeply saddened. These public officials have breached the trust and confidence of our entire city. We condemn their anti-Black, homophobic, and prejudiced sentiments against Indigenous people and other marginalized communities in our city.

Angelenos deserve elected officials who respect them and reflect their values. We must hold these individuals accountable for their hateful remarks and participation. We call for the resignations of Los Angeles City Council Members Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo.

These elected officials have failed us and our community as leaders. They have deepened the pain that our communities have experienced especially during a time when our nation has been struggling with hate speech and political division. It is imperative that these city council members resign and accept accountability.

In Solidarity,

Fernando J. Guerra, Ph.D. Antonia Hernández Monica Lozano Fabian Núñez Manuel Pastor Angelica Salas Miguel Santana Gary Segura Arturo Vargas

