ClickUp Proves Enterprise Readiness with ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, and ISO 27018:2019 Certifications

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickUp, the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, and ISO 27018:2019 certifications. These certifications demonstrate ClickUp's continued commitment to security, privacy, quality, and trust for customers around the globe.

"ClickUp's goal is to be the primary platform in which work gets done. To be a system of record, it's absolutely essential to have a trusted and secure foundation," said Shailesh Kumar, SVP of Engineering at ClickUp. "These certifications indicate that we are well ahead of many of our peers in taking the steps to safeguard customer data and provide peace of mind for stakeholders across any organization, big or small."

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. There are more than a dozen standards in the ISO/IEC 27000 family. Using them enables organizations of any kind to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.

ISO 27001:2013 is considered the highest standard of security as it relates to customer data, requiring that a third-party provide validation to prove full compliance. Following an extensive audit process by Schellman & Company LLC., the ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, and ISO 27018:2019 certifications confirm that ClickUp meets the highest international standards for security, reliability, quality, and trust. This certification also indicates that ClickUp is committed to continuously improving its information security posture.

"At ClickUp we're taking a proactive approach to security," said Ryan Brander, Director of Security at ClickUp. "Over the last year, ClickUp has quadrupled the size of the Security Team, achieved five security certifications, passed our competitors on public security scoring metrics, and launched a bug bounty program, all while putting ClickUp customers first by supporting over six hundred enterprise customers."

Security is a cornerstone of ClickUp's business strategy and commitment to customers. The ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27017:2015, and ISO 27018:2019 certifications announced today are part of ClickUp's robust security strategy. These new certifications augment and build on ClickUp's SOC 2 Type 2 certification, PCI DSS certification, GDPR compliance, CCPA/CPRA compliance, LGPD compliance, and HIPAA compliance.

