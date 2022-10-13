LACCD LEADERS GATHER TO HIGHLIGHT BOND PROGRAM SUCCESSES; FUTURE BOND PROGRAMS

MEASURE LA TO PROVIDE $5.3 BILLION FOR AGING BUILDINGS, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TECHNOLOGY UPGRADES

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) and LA Trade Tech College (LATTC) leaders joined Assemblymember Miguel Santiago to highlight recent projects – both completed and underway that were only possible through BuildLACCD's building program. BuildLACCD is funded through more than $9.5 billion in existing voter-approved bond measures, with the latest bond – Measure LA on the ballot this November.

"These bond measures are vital to the continued development of programs here at LA Trade-Tech," said Trade-Tech Interim President Dr. Kathleen Burke. "The Culinary Arts Building, which is LEED Gold certified and built with bond funds provides a pathway to a successful, creative culinary career."

Chancellor Rodriguez noted: "Past voter approved bonds have immeasurably helped us improve the educational experience for students across our nine campuses, and the new construction trades building will add to that legacy when it's completed. This project is a great example of what Measure LA could fund – and achieving our objective of providing top-class, real-world education to our students."

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago stated, Measure LA is a very simple bond measure…it will upgrade all of the campuses across the LA Community College District. At the state level, we made community colleges free for two years, so we should have the most updated facilities possible."

The Arts and Culinary Arts Building includes a servery, multipurpose dining room and instructional labs along with new classrooms, offices and a lounge. An herb garden, solar power panels and exterior plaza for outdoor events are also incorporated into the design.

When complete, the Construction Technology Building will be home to 23 classrooms and 22 technical labs in a 180,000 square foot space. Once completed, these classrooms and labs will be fully equipped to teach all aspects of modern construction which includes plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and the integration of renewable energy systems.

Los Angeles Trade Tech College - Founded in 1925 as the Frank Wiggins Trade School, Trade-Tech is the oldest of the nine public two-year colleges in the Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD). Los Angeles Trade-Technical College advances communities through pathways to academic, career, and transfer success that empower students to achieve career technical certificates, associate degrees, transfer, and employment.

About the Los Angeles Community College District. We are the Colleges of Los Angeles! LACCD (www.laccd.edu) is the nation's largest community college district, educating about 250,000 students annually at its nine colleges that serve the residents of more than 36 cities and communities from 900 square miles of Los Angeles County. Since 1969, the District has been providing an important learning pathway for students seeking transfer to four-year colleges or universities while also offering two-year degrees and certificated training programs to Southern California's diverse workforce in many specialized trades and professions. www.laccd.edu

About the BuildLACCD Building Program: LACCD's BuildLACCD Program is a $9.6 billion program funded mostly by four taxpayer-approved bonds and supplemented by additional funding from the State of California. With approximately $6.81 billion spent to date, the LACCD's nine colleges, and the students they serve, are benefiting from brand new and renovated academic buildings, sports facilities, arts complexes, administrative buildings, child development centers, and parking structures. BuildLACCD has completed 747 separate projects, with 475 more in the planning or construction stages. For more information on the LACCD's Building Program and a list of awards the District has received for its environmentally responsible projects, visit www.build-laccd.org.

