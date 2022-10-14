Guizhou: Best summer destination to escape the heat

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on Guizhou, a Chinese province, making a summer destination to escape global heat:

The summer of 2022 was tough for many of us. Long-lasting heat waves have hit countries worldwide, including the US and Europe. The highest temperature recorded in Europe was 47.0 °C (116.6 °F). This kind of heat wave will become a "new normal" in the future. Researchers warned that extreme weather will likely become more frequent with human-induced climate change.

Southwestern China's Guizhou province will become a wonderful place to escape the summer heat. Surrounded by mountains, with a cool average summer temperature of 16 ℃-24 ℃(60.8℉-75.2℉), Guiyang has a lower average temperature in summer than other cities on the same latitude. The cool summer, the unique Karst spectacle, and the colorful ethnic cultures make the plateau an ideal summer vacation destination.

Beyond that, Guizhou has vast natural wonders. Guizhou is home to four UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites, including Chishui Danxia, Libo Karst, Shibing Karst, and the newly inscribed Fanjing Mountain, more than any other province in China. All these wonders are characterized by unique Karst landscapes that are seldom seen in the rest of the world. It's hard to imagine that these high conical peaks and long underground caves in Guizhou are masterpieces of nature. With abundant water running down from the upper streams, Huangguoshu Waterfall in Anshun is the widest waterfall in China and also a worthwhile place to visit.

In addition to the abundant natural attractions, Guizhou also has splendid ethnic cultures. Guizhou is home to 17 aboriginal minority groups, including Miao, Bouyei, Dong, and Tujia. It represents a treasure trove of unique architecture, arts, and lore in China. Until 2021, a number of 98 people in Guizhou was registered as an inheritor of national-level intangible cultural heritage, making the priceless intangible cultural heritage passed through generations. For example, the Grand song of the Dong ethnic group is a multi-part singing performed without instrumental accompaniment or a conductor. The art has been intertwined with the daily life of the Dong people. It has many functions, such as greeting, entertaining, testing the performer's virtuosity, and narrating the history of old villages.

