InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Smoking Detector (BEC-204)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic and accurate way to detect if individuals are smoking in a specific location," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the SMOKING DETECTOR. My design allows parents or hotel managers to intervene and stop children or guests from smoking as well as rental car companies and the D.O.C."



The invention provides an effective way to detect smoke from tobacco or marijuana cigarettes. In doing so, it can be used to calculate the date, time and duration at which the smoke was emitted. As a result, it enables a parent to accurately monitor and discipline a teen. It also allows a hotel to administer fines if guests are smoking in non-smoking rooms. The invention features a compact and discreet design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, rental car companies, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

