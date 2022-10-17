COMPREHENSIVE NURSING SELECTS COMPLIA HEALTH'S CONTINULINK EMR

Complia Health Chosen as Long-Term Partner Based on Implementation Methodology and a Configurable Platform that Meets Unique Patient Population Demands

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology provider, announced today their selection by Comprehensive Nursing Services, a home healthcare provider of pediatric care, to provide scalable proven EMR solutions through their ContinuLink platform.

The long-term partnership, which includes Mobile Edge and EMMA (the Electronic Medical Management Assistant), will simplify processes, and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for all business lines.

"Complia Health has been an excellent partner, they have far exceeded our experiences with other providers in the industry," explained Owner and Executive Administrator Linda Arthur. "At Comprehensive Nursing Services we pride ourselves on the excellence of our patient care. Every decision we make is based on bringing our clients the best available tools and this partnership is no exception. The team at Complia Health shares our vision and has already demonstrated their commitment to go above and beyond in helping to support the pediatric patients we serve," she added.

Complia Health technology solutions are designed to improve clinical outcomes and clinician and consumer experiences. The following two solutions will be delivered as part of the Comprehensive Nursing Services contract.

Mobile Edge - An integrated electronic visit verification (EVV) application designed to increase documentation accuracy and efficiency, streamline the scheduling process, and improve the caregiver experience.





EMMA - The dynamic face of Complia Health's ContinuLink platform, is an AI-powered chatbot which connects consumers, their devices, their care team, and agency administrators. Utilizing secured text messages, secured email communications and in-app chat options, EMMA streamlines communication to increase timeliness and convenience, improving front-line engagement, and efficiency and quality of care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Comprehensive Nursing Services. It was evident from the start that their commitment to patient care mirrored our vision and mission," said CEO Rich Berner. "To be selected by an organization so focused on excellence and committed to taking care of the most precious population; pediatric patients, is an honor and a responsibility we take very seriously," he concluded.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

About Comprehensive Nursing Services

Founded in 1988, Comprehensive Nursing Services provides quality in-home care to pediatric patients throughout the Baltimore community and is the only specialty home health agency in the Baltimore metropolitan area. Dedicated nurses and physical therapists are specifically trained to deliver uncompromising care in the comfort of their patients' homes. To learn more, visit https://www.compnursing.com/.

