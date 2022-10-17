DocuSign named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Lifecycle Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As contract lifecycle management (CLM) continues to play a vital role in the digital transformation of agreements, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was today named a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for CLM report by Gartner, Inc.

DocuSign named a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for CLM for the third year in a row!

This is the third year in a row that DocuSign has been recognized as a Leader, this year placing highest among the 18 vendors evaluated on the "ability to execute" axis, and second furthest on the "completeness of vision" axis.

Managing the entire lifecycle of agreements is one critical part of the way DocuSign is digitally transforming the way the world agrees. CLM helps our customers reduce risks, support compliance obligations, and improve their customer experiences with tangible, measurable and sustainable results that translate directly to cost and time savings.

"The Contract Lifecycle Management space is rapidly evolving, and it takes a great deal of focus and investment to deliver market leading innovations to our customers year after year. It is clear the teams' commitment and effort is paying off," said Allan Thygesen, DocuSign's Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to be recognized for our strengths, including continued innovation across the contract lifecycle, AI and contract analytics and our differentiated integrations with Salesforce. We remain committed to delivering market leading CLM solutions for our customers."

According to Gartner: "Leaders are in the strongest position to influence the market's growth and direction. They demonstrate a market-defining vision for how CLM technology can help companies achieve the business objectives of managing compliance and reducing process bottlenecks. Leaders can execute against that vision through products and services, and have demonstrated business results in the form of revenue and earnings. They excel in their combination of market understanding, innovation, product features and functions, and overall viability. While maintaining a well-established base of long-term customers, Leaders show a consistent ability to win new deals with successful implementations. They have customers in the largest number of geographic regions, cover a wide variety of industries and serve customer organizations of a range of sizes. Leaders are often the vendors that other providers measure themselves against."1

Of the 18 solutions evaluated, DocuSign CLM was named one of only five Leaders. For further information on why DocuSign was named a Leader and to learn more about the CLM category as a whole, a complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for CLM" is available for download here .

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they navigate their systems of agreement. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign platform to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com .

