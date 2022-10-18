RCS Secure Catches Its Next Big Wave

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCS Secure is thrilled to announce the completion of a Series A funding round. The funding round was led by Socii Capital, LLC., a venture investment firm focused on healthcare IT with investments in MedOne, ScriptCyle, and ProviderScience.

This round of funding will allow us to grow the customer base we serve and invest in new parts of our core products and services.

RCS Secure has always been committed to being a leading provider of Managed Security, Data, and IT Services. As we have looked to expand our offerings and align the company's strategic growth, it has been decided that a rebrand is appropriate. As of October 17th, 2022, RCS Secure will be known as Third Wave Innovations.

"I am both grateful and humbled with our success and accomplishments as an organization," says Randal Asay, CEO of Third Wave Innovations. "From the inception, the advancement of this company has been built on the partnerships and relationships developed over the past 30 years. It is with gratitude and appreciation that as we progress to further heights, that we are worthy of such an amazing and accomplished group of professionals, Socii Capital, to help guide and drive our pathway. The quote 'If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go with others' describes our past, our present, and our growth in the future!"

"Properly securing your IT environment to protect your data and the data of your patients is paramount in today's healthcare environment. Health care providers throughout the country are struggling to fill critical gaps in IT security needs with limited internal resources." said George Lazenby, a co-Founder and Partner at Socii Capital. "We were introduced to Third Wave Innovations through one of our portfolio companies utilizing their services. We were immediately impressed with their capabilities, management team and future plans for growth. We are excited to introduce Third Wave to health care providers through our network and portfolio companies."

Since day one, RCS Secure has been driven to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions within its competitive market. The goal has always been to leverage our family of employees, partners, and clients, using technology to create a more secure world, and the company is committed to accelerating its efforts. We're investing in additional people, processes, and technology to deliver a broader and more robust set of services to our clients. Our commitment to this will remain our highest priority.

We look forward to what the future holds for Third Wave Innovations and can't wait to catch this wave with you.

About Third Wave Innovations

Third Wave Innovations is a privately owned corporation offering a full spectrum of cybersecurity safeguards, managed IT services, and a comprehensive data platform that empowers organizations to experience their own data in new ways.

About Socii Capital, LLC

Socii is a private investment capital firm founded in Fort Worth in 2015 with investments in SAAS technology companies with a primary focus on solving healthcare provider issues. Based on our team's deep experiences in the healthcare IT sector: operational management, product knowledge, and industry relationships coupled with our hands on approach we add significant value to our portfolio companies.

