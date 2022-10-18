The Siri for DevOps: Kubiya Raises $6M in Seed Funding to Accelerate the Growth of its Unparalleled Conversational AI Virtual Assistant for DevOps

Pioneering Conversational AI for DevOps, Kubiya democratizes self-service to all users, enhances workflows and boosts business productivity

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubiya , the leading Conversational AI solution for DevOps teams, today announced that it has raised a $6M Seed round led by Hyperwise Ventures alongside investors Pierre Lamond, Giora Yaron, and others. The round enables Kubiya to expand its go-to-market strategy, further extend its offering and ultimately redefine DevOps processes in businesses of all sizes. Facilitating self-service capabilities across businesses' functions relieves the immense burden DevOps teams face when dealing with day-to-day demands, powering the wider workforce to solve issues independent of technical expertise.

With 64% of IT leaders struggling to find skilled DevOps practitioners, the existing operators often find themselves overstretched to meet ever-increasing business demands. Everyday tasks such as providing access to databases and storage buckets, looking into service logs and metrics or answering urgent financial questions such as the cost of a customer environment, can remain stuck in a virtual queue, stalling productivity, and causing backlogs that impact bottom lines. Kubiya's Conversational AI empowers organizational users with a self-service option, allowing them to express their intent in natural language and have the virtual assistant take appropriate action by automating simple and tedious tasks. Kubiya's solution can draw upon data from multiple sources, contextualizing each user inquiry to achieve fast, comprehensive results, and freeing up DevOps teams for more complex assignments that require a human response - boosting productivity across the board.

"Business workforces don't know what they don't know which is an impediment for a true self-service culture. This forces DevOps to remain involved at all times to manage the process and lend assistance. Facilitating a natural language interaction between humans and machines and converting their intent into actions effectively removes the dependency on the operator in the loop," said Amit Eyal Govrin, CEO and Co-Founder of Kubiya. "Kubiya's unique approach is poised to change how companies hire, train, staff and operate - especially as we move into the next generation of remote-first-workforces - we are quite literally refactoring the unit economics of DevOps."

Rather than forcing users to learn new processes, Kubiya doubles down on existing DevOps workflows by embedding the virtual assistant within familiar interfaces like Slack and Teams, a Command Line Interface, a sleek low-code editor, and APIs. This amplifies recent industry trends - such as Slack reducing context switching by embedding tools within its UI - and takes it one step further. Kubiya is introducing the concept of intent-based operations which leverages Conversational AI to allow organizational users of all technical backgrounds to interact with the system in a natural way, without relying on low code or no code. Users can easily interact with the Virtual Assistant using natural language to complete laborious tasks like employee onboarding and access requests - enabling DevOps teams to focus on more complex challenges.

"Until now, the handshake between humans and machines has been incomplete," says Robin Smith, CISO and head of operations at Aston Martin. "If engineering, operations, business and security teams were to all meet around a water cooler, they would speak to each other in their local language. Thanks to Kubiya a machine can now join this conversation and converse in that same language too. The ability of machines to communicate and respond to human language in the world of operations has the power to change everything."

"Kubiya's Virtual Assistant is transforming how DevOps of the future will interact with the consumers of their services," said Ben Omelchenko of Hyperwise Ventures. "From streamlining business processes to creating a new standard for DevOps around conversational-based development and cloud operations, Kubiya's solution has far-reaching benefits and we are thrilled to be partnering with them on the journey."

"Last mile bottlenecks such as tracking down service owners, managing access controls, and provisioning new resources is quite the adventure," says Daniel Jensen, Director of Security Engineering at Earnin. "Kubiya's approach to reducing laborious processes into natural language workflows while maintaining a good balance between security and operational agility is a game changer."

Kubiya is working with dozens of leading organizations, including Aston Martin, Earnin, ZenBusiness and others. As the company expands its customer community, Kubiya's conversation-based operations will be uniquely positioned to provide benchmarks and cross organizational best practices that help shape industry standards.

About Kubiya

Kubiya is paving the way for the next generation of Conversational AI for DevOps where humans do the thinking, and the machines do the hard work. Co-founded by CEO Amit Eyal Govrin and CTO Shaked Askayo in 2022, the company has 12 employees with HQ in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv. For more information visit: https://www.kubiya.ai/ .

About Hyperwise Ventures

Hyperwise Ventures is a venture capital firm leading seed investments in cybersecurity and enterprise software domains. It invests in brilliant entrepreneurs with ground-breaking technologies. Visit - https://hyperwise.vc/ .

Contact:

