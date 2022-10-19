Buck Principal and Actuary David Scharf Named President-elect of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buck , an integrated HR, pensions, and benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm, today announced that David Scharf, a principal in the Wealth practice at Buck, has been named President-elect of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries (CCA). As President-elect, Scharf will provide direction on the CCA's strategic plan and serve as Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee and as a member of the Leadership Team.

(PRNewsfoto/Buck) (PRNewswire)

Scharf, an industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience advising clients on their employee benefits programs, is a Fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries (FCA), an Enrolled Actuary (EA), and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA). Most recently, he served as Vice President Continuing Education for the CCA and has held a variety of leadership positions within the organization since joining in 2000. Additionally, he serves on the Network of Actuarial Women and Allies (NAWA) Partnership Committee and participated in a U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) research study on nonqualified deferred compensation plans.

"The CCA recognizes that advancing the actuarial profession isn't limited to maintaining the highest level of professional standards, it's also important to ensure that our membership reflects the diversity of today's workforce," said Scharf. "As President-elect, and ultimately President, I'm honored to play a role in evolving the breadth and depth of the educational opportunities available to our members and ensuring the actuarial profession is accessible to all."

Scharf is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and has published numerous articles. He graduated with honors from Yeshiva University in New York with a bachelor's degree in economics and mathematics. He is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About the CCA

Founded in 1950, the CCA has over 1500 members in the United States and Canada providing services in the life, health, casualty, and retirement fields. The CCA's mission is to provide quality education and facilitates networking among established and aspiring leaders in the actuarial consulting community. The CCA is dedicated to supporting the professional needs and career success of consulting actuaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.ccactuaries.org/

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR, pensions, and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services firm. Founded more than 100 years ago as an actuarial consultancy, we've evolved to serve organizations and trustees across the health, wealth, and career spectrum.

With the ultimate goal of securing the futures of our clients' employees and members, we develop tech-enabled programs that engage individuals and drive organizational performance. Our award-winning engagement solutions and people-first approach empower the world's most forward-thinking organizations to protect the physical and financial wellbeing of their employees and members and improve how their people work and live. For more information, visit www.buck.com .

Media contact:

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Buck

973-715-8833

Buck@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Buck