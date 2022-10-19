Century Communities Opens First Community in Buda, TX

First Phase Now Selling From the Upper $200s. Model Home & Second Phase Opening Soon.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce that Stallion Run, its anticipated new community in Buda—located south of Austin and boasting the most parkland per capita of any city in the state—is now selling homes from the development's first phase: The Meadows at Stallion Run. A model home is slated to open at The Meadows this winter. A second collection of homes, called The Glen at Stallion Run, is also in development and will begin selling soon. In total, the Stallion Run community will offer over 600 homesites with a versatile lineup of single- and two-story floor plans. The Meadows at Stallion Run is currently selling from the upper $200s.

Rendering of Stallion Run | New Homes in Buda, TX by Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MeadowsAtStallionRun.

"With access to Buda's incredible outdoor spaces and historic downtown district, plus just a short commute from Downtown Austin, Stallion Run boasts an exceptional location with great area amenities," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "And with some of our most popular floor plans to choose from, this exciting new community makes it easy for buyers to find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT STALLION RUN:

Current phase: 179 homesites

Inspired single-family floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to approximately 2,557 square feet

Future amenities include a pool and playground

Located near I-35, Highway 130 and Highway 45, with quick access to employment hubs, shopping, dining, and entertainment

Short drive to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Location:

Old Lockhart Road and near Mustang Mesa Drive

Buda, TX 78610

512.271.3892

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater Austin area.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303-558-7352

Alyson.Benn@centurycommunities.com

Mason Model Great Room | Stallion Run | New Homes in Buda, TX by Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Mason Model Kitchen | Stallion Run | New Homes in Buda, TX by Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

