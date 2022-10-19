Healthcare Veteran John O'Reilly Joins GATC Health's Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health ("GATC" or "the Company"), a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that John O'Reilly has joined its Advisory Board. O'Reilly currently serves on the UCLA Health System Board and as Chairman of the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada Governing Board in Las Vegas. He will use his 40-plus years of leadership experience to support the Company in strategic planning and partnership endeavors.

O'Reilly is one of the key leaders in developing the University Medical Center and University of Nevada, Las Vegas Academic Health Science Center. Previously, O'Reilly served as the Chairman of the Nevada Medical Center, a non-profit entity privately funded to develop and acquire cutting-edge healthcare innovations. He is a lawyer and business advisor for various health and healthcare entities, as well as formerly being the Chairman of the Governor's Healthcare System Review Committee for the State of Nevada.

"John's decorated career brings an impressive range of expertise to GATC Health's Advisory Board," said Jeff Moses, President of GATC Health. "His broad-based healthcare knowledge and experience will be helpful as GATC continues to foster more industry partnerships and look for opportunities to further expand the reach of our novel AI platform."

O'Reilly also serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the O'Reilly Law Group and was previously the Chairman/CEO or board member of publicly traded companies and various privately owned and non-profit entities. In addition, O'Reilly was appointed Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission and has used his experience in gaming, public utilities, banking and finance, mergers and acquisitions, complex litigation, non-profits/foundations, international business, and regulatory compliance to serve as a consultant, advisor, committee member and expert witness to organizations across the U.S., Asia and Australia.

"GATC Health's cutting-edge approach to disease detection and drug discovery is as logical as it is revolutionary. The ability to understand complex biological systems at a molecular level will set a new precedent for the diagnostics and drug discovery industries," O'Reilly said. "I am thrilled to join this talented team and help introduce their AI platform to the world."

O'Reilly is a cum laude graduate of St. Louis University where he earned a Juris Doctorate degree and a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in accounting. He is also a cum laude graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a Master's Degree in Business Administration. O'Reilly served as a Captain, legal officer, military judge and Chief of Civil Law and Contracts Officer in the United States Air Force.

