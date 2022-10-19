Heil RevAMP Electric Refuse Collection Body Improves Sustainability and the Bottom Line for Waste Hauling Operations

ESG's Innovative, lightweight electric refuse collection body helps reduce emissions while simultaneously improving performance and lowering the cost of refuse collection operations.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heil Environmental, part of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and one of the nation's largest refuse truck body manufacturers, recently introduced the industry-changing RevAMP electric automated sideload body (eASL) for Refuse Collection Vehicles (RCV's).

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

The innovative RevAMP eASL is equipped with a fast, efficient electric lift arm and high-performance auger-style compactor, helping to significantly reduce the energy required for refuse collection operations, the time spent at each collection stop, and to reduce noise levels from vehicle operation in residential areas.

As the first RCV with independent onboard battery power, the RevAMP electric body has its own energy source and can be mounted on any chassis powered by electric, diesel, or CNG. When mounted on a diesel or CNG-powered chassis, the RevAMP can save up to 4,000 gallons of fuel per year, per truck by eliminating the power required from the drive unit's engine. When mounted on an electric chassis, the RevAMP's self-contained battery eliminates additional drain on the chassis power system, greatly extending the range of the vehicle. In addition, it can be integrated with the EV chassis' battery to provide backup power to the body if needed.

Pat Carroll, President of ESG said, "By electrifying the body functions that would require diesel power from the drive unit of a typical RCV, we are able to reduce each vehicle's greenhouse gas emissions by a massive 41 metric tons per year." Carroll continued, "The RevAMP perfectly exemplifies ESG's commitment to improving the lives of our customers and their communities by delivering improved performance, significant fuel cost savings, and most importantly, providing immediate and long-term environmental and sustainability benefits."

Although the RevAMP significantly reduces costs and emissions when mounted on a diesel chassis, the maximum impact is realized when the body is paired with an electric chassis. The absence of hydraulic components during on-route operation eliminates the risk of unaesthetic and hazardous hydraulic fluid leaks. Additionally, a smaller number of components and a streamlined body construction simplifies maintenance needs over time.

The City of Ocala, Florida was the first municipality to add the new all-electric RevAMP side loader to its fleet. John King, Fleet and Facilities Director for the city said, "A diesel RCV typically costs us about $175 per day in fuel, whereas the RevAMP mounted on an electric chassis will only cost $30 to accomplish the same job." King concluded, "After an exhaustive comparison of all the electric refuse equipment currently on the market, the performance, fuel-cost savings, and meaningful environmental benefits of the Heil RevAMP made it the clear choice for us."

Municipal and private waste haulers are quickly recognizing the significant value of switching from diesel to fully electric refuse trucks. A vehicle such as the new RevAMP purchased by the City of Ocala, operating five days per week, would deliver an annual fuel-cost savings of approximately $37,700 per year, per truck.

Carroll added, "In addition to the cost-saving features of the RevAMP electric body, it's lightweight and on-board battery dramatically extends the range of the vehicle on a single overnight charge. This translates into more homes able to be serviced per day and requires fewer trucks to accomplish the task, all critical factors which provide fleets with the lowest cost of collection.

Although most electric vehicles require a tradeoff of performance for environmental benefits, Brandon Volner, Vice President of Product Development for Heil was quick to point out, "The RevAMP allows fleets to achieve their sustainability goals without sacrificing performance." Volner added, "In fact, the lightweight RevAMP body increases the available payload of the vehicle, enabling more homes to be serviced each day by a single truck. In addition, the fast, smooth electric arm provides the operator with a reliable, highly productive tool needed to complete waste routes quickly and efficiently, day in and day out."

For additional information or to learn more about the RevAMP eASL, visit the Heil Environmental website: www.heil.com

The Heil RevAMP will also be featured at a public Virtual Trade Show live event on November 10, 2022, at 11:00 am ET. For additional information on the live event, or to register, visit show.doveresg.com/events.

About Heil:

Established in 1901, Heil is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high productivity, custom-configured refuse collection bodies with optimized chassis integration and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. Heil is a part of the Environmental Solutions Group family of companies serving the waste industry. Heil has a nationwide network of more than 40 dealers in over 60 locations across the United States. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil, visit heil.com, the Heil Facebook page or follow Heil on Twitter.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil Environmental, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon®, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can® to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

ESG Contact:

Jessie Nichols

(423) 309-9827

jnichols@doveresg.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover