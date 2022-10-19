Neurocrine Biosciences Presents Data on Benztropine Use Among People Treated with Antipsychotics at the 2022 American Psychiatric Nurses Association (APNA) Annual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced data on the real-world comorbidities, polypharmacy, and treatment patterns of patients on newly prescribed benztropine who were also being treated with antipsychotic medications. This research will be presented at the 2022 American Psychiatric Nurses Association (APNA) Annual Conference being held October 19–22 both virtually and in Long Beach, CA.

The new findings are from a retrospective 24-month observational study of claims between January 1, 2017, and March 30, 2020 (Poster #152; Characteristics, Polypharmacy, and Medication Adherence Among Patients Prescribed Benztropine with a History of Antipsychotic Use). Benztropine is an anticholinergic medication approved as an adjunct for treatment of all forms of parkinsonism, including drug-induced parkinsonism that causes movement problems similar to those seen in Parkinson's disease, such as tremors, slow movement, and stiffness. Benztropine can also be used to control other antipsychotic-induced movement disorders, except for tardive dyskinesia (TD).

The analysis found that the patient population, who received at least one new benztropine prescription during the study, often had multiple comorbidities, substantial polypharmacy, and mild, moderate, or severe anticholinergic burden associated with the medications patients were taking prior to initiation of benztropine. After starting benztropine, 38 percent of these patients were on this medication for longer than six months, exceeding recommendations for acute use. These results indicate that regular evaluation of anticholinergic use is clinically warranted, especially in patients who are taking multiple medications with anticholinergic properties and have an increased risk of adverse anticholinergic effects.

"The use of benztropine may be appropriate for acute treatment of some antipsychotic-induced movement disorders, but not for tardive dyskinesia," said Eiry W. Roberts, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences. "In fact, antiparkinson agents like benztropine do not alleviate the symptoms of TD and may even aggravate them. These data help characterize the need for increased education regarding appropriate use of anticholinergic medications."

Global Improvements and Psychiatric Stability in Adults with Tardive Dyskinesia: Post Hoc Analyses of Two Long-Term Valbenazine Studies (Poster #155)

Long-Term Valbenazine Is Effective for Tardive Dyskinesia in Elderly Patients (≥65 Years) (Poster #164)

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal, and repetitive movements of the face, torso, and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (like antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and schizoaffective disorder, and certain medications to treat upset stomach, nausea and vomiting are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect approximately 600,000 people in the U.S.

About INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Capsules

INGREZZA, a selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, is an FDA-approved product indicated for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia, a condition associated with uncontrollable, abnormal, and repetitive movements of the face, torso, and/or other body parts.

INGREZZA is thought to work by reducing the amount of dopamine released in a region of the brain that controls movement and motor function, helping to regulate nerve signaling in adults with tardive dyskinesia. VMAT2 is a protein in the brain that packages neurotransmitters, such as dopamine, for transport and release in presynaptic neurons. INGREZZA, developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, is novel in that it selectively inhibits VMAT2 with no appreciable binding affinity for VMAT1, dopaminergic (including D2), serotonergic, adrenergic, histaminergic, or muscarinic receptors. Additionally, INGREZZA can be taken for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia as one capsule, once-daily, together with most psychiatric medications such as antipsychotics or antidepressants.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis,* and uterine fibroids,* as well as over a dozen mid- to late-stage clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. (*In collaboration with AbbVie).

