Palo Alto Networks Named a Leader in Enterprise Firewalls Report

Palo Alto Networks received the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022 report.

According to the Forrester report: "Palo Alto Networks, long known as the inventors of the next-generation firewall (NGFW), demonstrate real innovation across multiple criteria in the network security space. The company's vision for network security is infused with AI and Zero Trust principles. The execution of both is impressive." The report also notes: "Palo Alto Networks' new policy creation wizards use AIOps to continuously recommend best practices on any change, effectively providing real-time guardrails to the user. It would be difficult to overstate how much better this approach is vs. the competition."

Palo Alto Networks was among the 10 select vendors that Forrester evaluated for its Q4 2022 Enterprise Firewalls report and received the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for both our strategy and our offerings. We've been at the forefront of innovation for more than a decade with the goal of helping our customers stay ahead of attackers", said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of products, Network Security at Palo Alto Networks. "For example, leveraging AI and ML to outpace threats and using AIOps to help customers adopt best practices that increase security effectiveness. Most recently, the latest release of our industry-leading software, PAN-OS 10.2 Nebula, brought deep learning inline to help stop the most evasive zero-day threats in real time. With us, customers can be confident they have real zero trust security safeguarding their entire organization, from protecting the hybrid workforce to securing the largest offices, data centers and cloud environments."

To learn more about the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall platform, visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/products/secure-the-network/next-generation-firewall

To read a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022 report, please visit: https://start.paloaltonetworks.com/leader-in-forrester-wave.html

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen cybersecurity to thousands of customers globally, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are backed by industry-leading threat intelligence and strengthened by state-of-the-art automation. Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

At Palo Alto Networks, we're committed to bringing together the very best people in service of our mission, so we're also proud to be the cybersecurity workplace of choice, recognized among Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces (2021), Comparably Best Companies for Diversity (2021), and HRC Best Places for LGBTQ Equality (2022). For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, PAN-OS, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners. Any unreleased services or features (and any services or features not generally available to customers) referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available (or are not yet generally available to customers) and may not be delivered when expected or at all. Customers who purchase Palo Alto Networks applications should make their purchase decisions based on services and features currently generally available.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsFoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.