Walker & Dunlop Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 results before the market opens on November 9, 2022.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on November 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 851 8324 3316, Password 121022. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

