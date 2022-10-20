Change Foods is Making Big Moves in the UAE

Signs agreement to design the first-of-its-kind commercial manufacturing plant solution in the region, with government support under NextGen FDI initiative.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Change Foods has signed an agreement with KEZAD Group to design a dedicated commercial manufacturing plant for production of its animal-free dairy in Abu Dhabi, with the support of the Ministry of Economy of the UAE under the NextGen FDI initiative. The company also shared it is in the final stages of closing a bridge funding round.

Change Foods signs agreement with KEZAD to design first manufacturing facility to produce animal-free dairy ingredients. left to right, top to bottom His Excellency Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA)His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, United Arab EmiratesHer Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed AlMheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, United Arab EmiratesCaptain Mohamed Juma Al Sha (PRNewswire)

Change Foods signs agreement with KEZAD Group to design a dedicated commercial manufacturing plant in Abu Dhabi

The planned facility will be the first of its kind in the region to produce animal-free milk protein, casein, the main ingredient in cheesemaking. Change Foods' casein is bioidentical to the traditional dairy version but will be entirely animal-free -- thus made with a fraction of the environmental impact of animal-derived dairy. The strategic location of the facility with multimodal connectivity would also provide a shipping and distribution network to serve the rapidly growing Middle East and Asia-Pacific region.

"We are honored to be a part of the UAE's NextGen FDI initiative and grateful for the strategic partnership with KEZAD Group," said David Bucca, Founder and CEO of Change Foods. "NextGen FDI is prioritizing successful scaling of new sustainable food technologies like ours that offer significant environmental and economic development benefits. The strategic alignment behind our company's vision to help transition the world to more sustainable food systems by scaling new food production technology was clear from the start."

Change Foods is pioneering precision fermentation technology that integrates centuries-old fermentation techniques with the latest bioengineering tools. The milk proteins produced via precision fermentation are identical to those made by cows, so the resulting cheese retains its authentic texture, taste, stretch and melting characteristics of traditional dairy cheese.

Change Foods is focused primarily on the growing cheese industry, an $83 billion global food category and one of the world's most popular foods. "Raising animals for food is an inefficient and resource-intensive process that materially contributes to global greenhouse gas emissions," said Bucca, "We think we can be an influence of positive transformation for this dynamic and growing industry. This will be a stellar example of how embracing new technologies can help us overcome regional food security challenges."

With this announcement, the UAE continues its foray into the world food innovation stage. The government will showcase its commitment in 2024 when Dubai hosts COP28, the United Nations' Climate Change Conference. The UN is working to galvanize global action and establish policies and investments to actively support decarbonization of energy and agricultural sectors to limit the planet warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

Change Foods is Making Big Moves in the UAE

"Change Foods is an outstanding example of the kind of emerging food technology investments the United Arab Emirates wishes to make in shaping a sustainable, secure and affordable food system that can serve growing local and regional demand," said H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

"Initiatives such as NextGen FDI are helping to accelerate the development of a knowledge-based economy, one in which advanced technologies can be applied the challenges of sustainable manufacturing and food security. We are excited to welcome Change Foods to the UAE and further catalyze the nation's food-tech ecosystem, which will help reduce our reliance on imports, enhance local production and inspire further innovation," he added.

Bucca indicated his team is now in the midst of the facility design stages.

Change Foods is creating animal-free dairy foods by leveraging precision fermentation technology, starting with cheese. By harnessing the power of microbes instead of animals to create real dairy proteins and fats, the company is producing animal-free dairy foods that are indistinguishable from their animal-based predecessors in taste and texture, while delivering products that are more sustainable and better for you. Change Foods is a US-Australian food tech company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

KEZAD Group is the UAE's largest operator of fully integrated economic zones, business services, staff accommodation and industrial real estate solutions. It offers a wide range of business solutions suitable for all types of business activities, such as manufacturing, logistics, trade and distribution.

NextGen FDI is a national initiative launched by the Ministry of the Economy in July 2022 designed to attract strategic businesses from all over the world and provide them with the necessary market entry fundamentals needed to launch and scale from within the UAE.

Change Foods is creating cheese using microbes instead of animals. (PRNewswire)

