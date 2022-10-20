INSPIRING FAMILIES, EMPOWERING KIDS, ENHANCING LIVES: CALVERT CITY'S CC METALS & ALLOYS PRESENTS SIGNIFICANT DONATION TO CENTER FOR COURAGEOUS KIDS

Calvert City-based CCMA Sponsors CCK's 2022 Physical Disabilities Family Retreat Weekend, Provides a Weekend of Activities for Families at No Cost

CCMA Leaders Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber: "CCK has made a tremendous impact on the lives of thousands of children and their families from across the world, and we continue to be inspired by their work and by the stories shared by campers and their families."

CALVERT CITY, Ky., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a mining and metals company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber that employs dozens of local Kentucky workers, announced today that its Plant Manager, Chris Cobb, recently presented a $30,000 donation to the Scottsville, Kentucky-based Center for Courageous Kids on behalf of the company.

Chris Cobb (second from the right), Plant Manager at CCMA's Calvert City Production Facility, presents a $30,000 donation to the Center for Courageous Kids on behalf of the company. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2008, The Center for Courageous Kids (CCK) is a not-for-profit medical camp facility that provides a camp experience for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families to come free of charge and have fun, find respite, feel normal, and forget about their everyday struggles. Since 2008, CCK has served over 35,000 medically fragile campers and their families from 45 different U.S. states and 13 foreign countries. CC Metals & Alloys partnered with CCK this year to sponsor their 2022 Physical Disabilities Family Retreat Weekend, which provides respite, recreation, and support programs for families who have a child with a chronic or life-threatening illness. With CCMA's support, every camper who attended the weekend experienced fun, medically safe programming at absolutely no cost to the family.

Motti Korf and Uri Laber of CCMA issued the following joint statement: "We are proud to support the Center for Courageous Kids and its mission to provide children living with serious illnesses and their families a place where they have fun and escape the everyday pressures of life. CCK has made a tremendous impact on the lives of thousands of children and their families from across the world, and we continue to be inspired by their work and by the stories shared by campers and their families. Lives are being changed here in Kentucky, and we're proud to play a role in bring that experience to children and their families."

Chris Cobb, Plant Manager at CCMA's Calvert City Production Facility, said: "Under the leadership of Motti Korf and Uri Laber, CCMA has long been committed to supporting organizations making a difference in peoples' lives. We are proud to continue that tradition by supporting CCK in its work to empower kids, inspire families, and enhance lives."

Today's announced donation follows a long history of CCMA supporting the organizations in Kentucky and beyond. Last month, CCMA donated to the Marshall Mission Youth Services Center in Marshall County, KY, which helps meet students' needs by giving them school supplies and providing resources in areas including college and career readiness, job postings, health and wellness, family crisis assistance and substance abuse prevention programs. In April, CCMA and Felman Production donated $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities. And this past December, CCMA provided crucial food and housing support to six local charities helping hundreds of Kentucky families, and provided over $70,000 in needed relief supplies to support the recovery of Kentucky communities after a tornado moved through Western Kentucky.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CC Metals and Alloys, LLC