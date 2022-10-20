MultiBank Group Announces Two Additional Licenses in the UAE and Singapore

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiBank Group, the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide, has consolidated its position as the world's most regulated broker, announcing that its subsidiaries have been awarded coveted licenses issued by two of the most respected regulators worldwide, including the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE ("SCA") and the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS").

From its establishment in 2005, MultiBank Group has maintained an unparalleled record, with 11+ financial regulators and over 25 branches worldwide. The Group provides its clients with the highest level of fund security, guaranteeing 24-hour withdrawal processing, offering a one-of-a-kind excess loss insurance underwritten by Lloyds of London through its subsidiary MEX Atlantic.

MultiBank Group comprises several financial institutions that are regulated by financial authorities including, ASIC of Australia, AUSTRAC of Australia, BaFin of Germany, FMA of Austria, SCA of the United Arab Emirates, MAS of Singapore and CIMA of the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Naser Taher, Founder & Chairman, stated, "It is with great delight that today we announce the launch of newly licensed entities regulated by SCA and MAS. We are the world's most heavily regulated broker, registered with over 11 regulators worldwide, and shall continue our long-term commitment to advancing regulatory standards for the benefit of traders globally. We are very proud that MultiBank Group has an impeccable record with its global regulators. In an age where 'AAA' rated banks encounter consistent regulatory challenges, such a flawless regulatory status is indeed unique within this industry. As a result of our considerable track record, our over 1,000,000 valued clients, have entrusted us for the last three decades to be their safe and trusted financial products and fintech provider."

With a team of highly qualified and experienced industry veterans, MultiBank Group continues to strengthen its position as the global leader in regulations, fintech technology, brokerage services and financial products, whilst experiencing unprecedented growth year-on-year across all metrics including trading volumes, clients and recording-breaking financial results.

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA, in 2005. It boasts a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion and services an extensive client base of over 1,000,000 customers across 100 countries. MultiBank Group has evolved into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, offering its valued customers award-winning trading platforms, with up to 500:1 leverage on products including Foreign Exchange, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices and Digital Assets. For more information, please visit MultiBankFX.com.

