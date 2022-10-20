Vivera Welcomes Healthcare Founder and CEO Lea Ramirez to its Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera is pleased to welcome Lea Ramirez to the Company's Advisory Board. Ms. Ramirez joins Vivera's Advisory Board to assist with healthcare strategy and planning as the Company works on its shorter and longer-term commercialization strategies and projects.

Ms. Ramirez started her career in the banking industry, serving as a regional manager for several major banks, including Wells Fargo and East West Bank. During her 10-year tenure, she acquired invaluable experience in training, structure, and managerial skills. Ms. Ramirez transitioned into healthcare after identifying opportunities to improve the fragmented services in the post-acute space for home health, assisted living, and hospice care. She went on to found Doc1 Health, an innovative and comprehensive medical ecosystem.

"We welcome Ms. Ramirez to Vivera's Advisory Board," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera. "Her values and track record align well with Vivera's mission of putting patients first, and her experience in both finance and managing patient care in the medical industry have tremendous value. I am looking forward to her insight into our upcoming projects."

Her extensive list of professional connections in the banking and healthcare industries will be instrumental to Vivera as it penetrates the healthcare space. She will be a great resource as the Company acquires new product lines and expands its global reach.

"Lea Ramirez brings a diverse background to Vivera," said Dr. Stephen J. McColgan, Chief Medical Officer of Vivera. "Her unique skills in banking, healthcare, and the development of new businesses are unsurpassed. Vivera is fortunate to have someone with her judgment, leadership, commitment, and follow-through."

"I have always felt a deep connection with Vivera's mission to enhance the lives of patients through innovative products and solutions," said Ms. Ramirez. "I share Vivera's passion for patient-centered wellness, which will make a difference in healthcare."

