HEMOSONICS APPOINTS DR. BRUCE SPIESS AS MEDICAL DIRECTOR AND EXHIBITS DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS AT ANESTHESIOLOGY®, THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS (ASA) ANNUAL MEETING

Newly appointed Medical Director, Bruce Spiess , MD, FAHA to moderate the educational session "Listening to the Blood: An Update on the Quantra® System, the Latest Technology in the Management of Critical Bleeding"

Clinical tools on display to provide actionable information to guide the management of critical bleeding enabling clinicians to choose the right treatment in the right time frame

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #3518) – HemoSonics, LLC, a leading medical device company and innovator delivering diagnostic solutions for Patient Blood Management (PBM), will exhibit solutions designed to provide fast, easy-to-interpret results that can improve individualized goal-directed therapy at ANESTHESIOLOGY®, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) annual meeting to be held October 21-25, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

HemoSonics is also pleased to announce that Bruce Spiess, MD, FAHA, has joined the company as Medical Director. Dr. Spiess will moderate an educational session entitled "Listening to the Blood: An Update on the Quantra System, the Latest Technology in the Management of Critical Bleeding" at ANESTHESIOLOGY® on Saturday, October 22 from 11:00 – 11:30 AM at the Exhibit Hall's Center Stage Theater. The presentation will focus on approaches to optimize patient blood management strategies when bleeding is critical. It will explore new technologies, clinical and economic evidence, and interventions to deliver effective care including teamwork, communication, speed, and actionable, interpretable data.

"It is a great honor to be affiliated with an innovative company, that is transforming the way anesthesiologists manage hemostatic abnormalities coagulation dysfunctions by providing comprehensive, timely information on coagulation status at the point of care," said Bruce Spiess, MD, FAHA, Medical Director of HemoSonics.

With over 40 years of medical experience, Dr. Spiess had an exemplary career as a clinician educator as well as a globally recognized researcher. He has managed the medical care of more than 20,000 patients undergoing operations, the majority being complex cardiothoracic surgeries, notably more than 500 liver transplants, hundreds of lung transplants as well as heart transplants. Dr. Spiess is a recognized educator and lecturer with over 200 publications and hundreds of speaking engagements. He received his medical degree from Rush University in Chicago and completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Spiess is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology, and the National Board of Medical Examiners, and a Fellow of the American Heart Association.

"Dr. Spiess brings to HemoSonics extensive clinical experience as a practicing physician and a successful record of introducing new and innovative technologies that transform patient care," said Robert Roda, President and Chief Executive Officer of HemoSonics. "Dr. Spiess will help to accelerate HemoSonics' patient-centric and evidence-based approach to ensure that the Quantra technology is accessible to more anesthesiologists and other care providers."

The following HemoSonics solutions will be available for demonstration at booth #3518:

Quantra® Hemostasis Analyzer –HemoSonics' flagship product is designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing optimized coagulation information. The Quantra System's speed and easy interpretation of results enables simple, more efficient point-of-care bleeding management. It is based on a patented medical ultrasound technology called SEER (Sonic Estimation of Elasticity via Resonance) Sonorheometry. SEER measures clot stiffness (shear modulus of elasticity) over time using ultrasound-induced resonance. –HemoSonics' flagship product is designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing optimized coagulation information. The Quantra System's speed and easy interpretation of results enables simple, more efficient point-of-care bleeding management. It is based on a patented medical ultrasound technology called SEER (Sonic Estimation of Elasticity via Resonance) Sonorheometry. SEER measures clot stiffness (shear modulus of elasticity) over time using ultrasound-induced resonance.

QPlus® Cartridge - A multi-channel cartridge for use with the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, indicated for Cardiovascular Surgery and Major Orthopedic Surgery. The room-temperature stable, fully sealed cartridges perform multiple tests simultaneously. - A multi-channel cartridge for use with the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, indicated for Cardiovascular Surgery and Major Orthopedic Surgery. The room-temperature stable, fully sealed cartridges perform multiple tests simultaneously.

Quanta Quality Controls – The Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer's comprehensive internal QC ensures reliable results. In addition, two levels of external Quantra Quality Controls are offered for use with QPlus Cartridges. – The Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer's comprehensive internal QC ensures reliable results. In addition, two levels of external Quantra Quality Controls are offered for use with QPlus Cartridges.

Quantra Desktop Remote Viewer - (QDRV) - A PC application that allows users to view, print, and download live and historical test results from any Quantra analyzer on the secure network.

Connectivity – The Quantra System connects through middleware to existing laboratory information systems (LIS) and electronic medical records (EMR) systems. – The Quantra System connects through middleware to existing laboratory information systems (LIS) and electronic medical records (EMR) systems.

For more information, please visit HemoSonics (Booth #3518) at ANESTHESIOLOGY® or https://hemosonics.com/anes22.

About HemoSonics

HemoSonics, LLC is a medical device company with the primary mission to deliver clinical tools that provide actionable information in critical care settings, resulting in better care for patients and lower overall medical costs. The Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, HemoSonics' flagship product, is designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing optimized coagulation information. The Quantra System's easy and fast interpretation enables simple, more efficient point-of-care bleeding management. HemoSonics is part of the Stago group, a leading company in the in vitro diagnostics industry dedicated to exploring thrombosis and hemostasis. HemoSonics' manufacturing, R&D, and Headquarters are based out of Durham, North Carolina.

