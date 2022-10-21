SMITHFIELD® TEAMS UP WITH DIXIE VODKA TO HOST THE BEST BACON BLOODY MARY PARTY THIS WEEKEND AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

Race Fans and Bacon Lovers Alike Are Invited to Enjoy Better, Bolder Bloody Marys at the Dixie Vodka Fan Zone

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything is better with bacon! That's why this weekend, Smithfield is teaming up with Dixie Vodka to give fans heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway the Best Bacon Bloody Mary Party! Ticketholders of all ages attending race weekend are invited to stop by the Dixie Vodka fan zone, located near the Gate 3 entrance, on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 to enjoy the festivities, including fun games and photo opportunities. Guests 21 and older can order the uniquely crafted Bloody Mary featuring Dixie Black Pepper Vodka. And to make their beverage even better and bolder, fans will have the opportunity to add Smithfield's new premium Bacon Lover's Double Thick Double Smoked Bacon to their Bloody Mary – in addition to all of the other traditional fixins' – at the Smithfield Bacon & Garnish Bar.

From 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, guests 21 and older can purchase a delicious Bloody Mary from the full-sized bar at the Dixie Vodka fan zone. And on Sunday, not only will free Bloody Mary samples be available while supplies last, but race car drivers Aric Almirola and Cole Custer will be making an appearance at 11:45 a.m. for a meet and greet and Q&A.

Plus, to add sizzle to the racetrack, the Smithfield No. 10 Ford Mustang, driven by Aric Almirola, will be wrapped in a sleek, new design echoing Smithfield's Premium Bacon theme and brand colors of black, gold and white.

"From the countless laps that the Smithfield No. 10 Ford Mustang has gone around the track, to the thousands of pounds of bacon we've proudly served to race fans, at Smithfield, it's always an honor to be part of race day," said Michael Merritt, senior director of brand marketing at Smithfield Foods. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Dixie Vodka and bring race fans the Best Bacon Bloody Mary party this weekend."

"As the title sponsor of the Dixie Vodka 400, it was only fitting that we teamed up with a fellow sponsor, Smithfield, and combine our delicious flavors to make our drinks better and bolder with our award winning Black Pepper Vodka and their bacon garnish," said Matti Christian Anttila, founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, which owns Dixie Vodka. "We're looking forward to raising a glass of the Best Bacon Bloody Mary at this year's race!"

Smithfield's new premium Bacon Lover's Double Thick Double Smoked Bacon is cured to perfection and naturally slow smoked with applewood and hickory chips. It's sliced thicker, making it a bacon lover's dream and the perfect addition to your Bloody Mary. For more recipe inspiration using Smithfield's Bacon Lover's Double Thick Double Smoked Bacon click here and make sure to follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Voted the Best Flavored Vodka in the world in 2018 and 2019, Dixie Black Pepper Vodka is the must-have staple for any Bloody Mary and is flavored with Madagascar peppercorn, a cooked and dried fruit from a flowering vine of the Piperaceae family. The peppers come from a local South Carolina farm to really bring home the flavors of the South. Dixie Vodka is also the official vodka of NASCAR. Check out #41 Cole Custer's Dixie Vodka scheme for the Dixie Vodka 400. Raise a glass to goin' fast with a Speedway, the official cocktail of racing and other Dixie recipes at www.dixievodka.com.

Smithfield encourages drinking responsibly.

About Smithfield

Smithfield® isn't only a leading provider of high-quality pork products. We're a leading provider of the most important part of any meal: premium, high-quality meat. And we take our meat duties seriously. After all, the rest of the meal is just a side dish. Smithfield products were first introduced in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, by people who lived for the love of meat. Today, the Smithfield brand stands for craftsmanship, authenticity, and pure passion as we continue to give meat-lovers across the country the deliciousness they crave: our classic bacon, slow-smoked holiday hams, hand-trimmed ribs, marinated fresh pork, smoked meats, and even more meaty magic. All Smithfield products not only meet our customers' high flavor standards but also meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. All while being produced right here in the USA. To learn more about the Smithfield portfolio of products, please visit www.Smithfield.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Smithfield® is a brand of Smithfield Foods, Inc.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Dixie Vodka

Launched in 2014 and made in Charleston, SC, Dixie Vodka was established with the simple mission of creating an all-American premium craft vodka that represents the best of Southern flavor, craftsmanship and hospitality. These are the traits the South has long been famous for and we continue that tradition with every batch. Featuring five signature flavors – including its flagship Southern Original, Pepper, Citrus, Peach and Honey – Dixie Vodka partners with local farmers across the South to infuse regionally cherished ingredients into its award-winning products, each of which is six-times distilled from American corn. In addition, Dixie Vodka has a line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails in four flavors - including Tony's Tea made in partnership with NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, Southern Mule, Greyhound and Georgia Peach. Dixie Vodka is proud to serve as the Official Vodka of NASCAR, the title sponsor of the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and the Official Vodka of Stewart-Haas Racing. A core brand within the Grain & Barrel Spirits portfolio – an innovation-driven global spirits portfolio that develops and scales authentic brands led by founder Matti Anttila – Dixie Vodka can be found on Facebook and Instagram, and on shelves in more than 30 states.

