CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights

Earnings per share of $1.06 versus $0.79 in 2021

Global beverage can volumes grew 6%

Repurchased $722 million in Company shares year to date

Net sales in the third quarter were $3,259 million compared to $2,920 million in the third quarter of 2021 reflecting increased beverage can unit volumes and the pass through of higher raw material costs partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency translation of $127 million.

Income from operations was $297 million in the third quarter compared to $348 million in the third quarter of 2021. Segment income in the third quarter of 2022 was $336 million compared to $379 million in the prior year third quarter reflecting higher energy prices, costs associated with higher inventory levels and unfavorable foreign currency translation of $8 million.

Commenting on the quarter, Timothy J. Donahue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Third quarter global beverage can shipments outpaced the prior year third quarter by 6% led by robust shipments in Brazil, Mexico and Vietnam. While shipments advanced versus the prior year, they were short of our earlier expectations leading to more inventory on hand throughout and at the end of the quarter. Since our last earnings release in mid-July, the impacts from inflation, European energy prices, interest rates and currency have become more challenging. With input costs expected to remain elevated prior to our contractual inflationary resets in 2023, and many customers adjusting their order patterns in response to lower consumer spending, we expect the operating environment and margins to remain under pressure for the balance of 2022.

"While the short-term environment is expected to remain challenging, we continue to focus on activities that will enhance our long-term success and remain confident in our outlook for 2023. Our global beverage can expansion projects remain on schedule, including both new two-line plants in the United States, with Martinsville, Virginia expecting to commence operations in November 2022 and Mesquite, Nevada in June 2023. The first line of our new facility in Uberaba, Brazil began commercial production in May and the second line earlier this month. The Company has begun construction on a multi-line facility in Peterborough, United Kingdom, with the first line scheduled to start up in June 2023. Additional production lines are being added to existing plants in Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Agoncillo, Spain; and Parma, Italy.

"Understanding we cannot control inflation or interest rates, we have focused on actions to lower costs for the current environment by reducing headcount and lowering capital spending. Additionally, in August, we extended our existing credit facility to August 2027, and raised an incremental $1.0 billion with the additional proceeds used to retire euro notes originally due in 2023. The balance sheet remains strong with no significant maturities until September 2024.ˮ

Interest expense was $76 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $66 million in 2021 reflecting higher interest rates. The Company recorded a charge of $11 in the third quarter of 2022 for the write-off of deferred financing fees and premium payments in connection with the early repayment of notes and the refinancing of the credit facility and term loans.

Net income attributable to Crown Holdings in the third quarter was $127 million compared to $102 million in the third quarter of 2021. Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.06 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.79 in 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.46 compared to $2.03 in 2021.

Nine Month Results

Net sales for the first nine months of 2022 were $9,931 million compared to $8,340 million in the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to increased sales unit volumes and the pass through of higher raw material costs, which more than offset unfavorable foreign currency translation of $280 million.

Income from operations was $1,107 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to $1,060 million in the first nine months of 2021. Segment income in the first nine months of 2022 was $1,151 million versus $1,143 million in the prior year period, primarily due to improved profitability in the North American tinplate and can-making equipment businesses and higher global beverage can sales unit volumes, offsetting higher energy prices and unfavorable foreign currency translation of $27 million.

Interest expense was $194 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared to $203 million in 2021 primarily due to lower outstanding debt balances partially offset by higher interest rates.

Net income attributable to Crown Holdings in the first nine months of 2022 was $638 million compared to $441 million in the first nine months of 2021. Reported diluted earnings per share were $5.23 compared to $3.32 in 2021 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $5.58 compared to $5.99 in 2021.

The Company has repurchased $722 million, or 6.4 million shares of its common stock to date in 2022, including 1.2 million shares during the third quarter. The Company has remaining Board authorization to repurchase an additional $2.3 billion through December 2024. Since reinitiating the share repurchase program in 2021, we have now repurchased 15.3 million or 11% of our then shares outstanding.

The following supplemental information is provided below: a reconciliation from net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Outlook

The Company currently expects fourth quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.10 per share, and full year adjusted earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.70 per share. Compared to our initial guidance of $8.00 to $8.20 per share, our current guidance assumes approximately a $1.00 headwind due to the stronger U.S. dollar, higher energy cost in Europe, and increased interest expense.

Non-GAAP Measures

Segment income, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net leverage ratio, adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and impacts of foreign currency translation are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP measures). Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, net income, diluted earnings per share, effective tax rates, cash flow or leverage ratio data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies.

The Company views segment income as the principal measure of the performance of its operations and adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net leverage ratio as the principal measure of its liquidity. The Company considers all of these measures in the allocation of resources. Adjusted free cash flow has certain limitations, however, including that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods. Reconciliations of estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 to estimated diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis are not provided in this release due to the unavailability of estimates of the following, the timing and magnitude of which the Company is unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts, which are excluded from estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share and could have a significant impact on earnings per share on a GAAP basis: gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring and other costs, asset impairment charges, asbestos-related charges, losses from early extinguishment of debt, pension settlement and curtailment charges, the tax and noncontrolling interest impact of the items above, and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters. The Company believes that adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the impact of foreign currency translation are useful in evaluating the Company's operations as these measures are adjusted for items that affect comparability between periods. The Company believes that adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net leverage ratio provide meaningful measures of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the Company's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt repayments, share repurchases or dividends. Segment income, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net leverage ratio, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows and Consolidated Balance Sheets, as applicable, and reconciliations to segment income, adjusted free cash flow, net leverage ratio, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA can be found within this release.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call tomorrow, October 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss this news release. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on the conference call. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 630-395-0194 or toll-free 888-324-8108 and the access password is "packaging." A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, www.crowncork.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on November 1. The telephone numbers for the replay are 203-369-3827 or toll free 800-814-6746.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this press release consists of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the future impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Company's operations, including the Company's ability to continue to operate its plants, distribute its products, and maintain its supply chain; the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand for the Company's products; the future impact of currency translation; the continuation of performance and market trends in 2022, including consumer preference for beverage cans and increasing global beverage can demand; the future impact of inflation, including the potential for higher interest rates and energy prices; future demand for food cans; and the Company's ability to successfully complete its previously announced capacity expansion projects and begin production within expected timelines, including any delays related to the pandemic, that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the statements made in this press release or the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ are discussed under the caption "Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent filings made prior to or after the date hereof. The Company does not intend to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement in light of future events.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact:

Kevin C. Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5281

Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Supplemental Data follow.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in millions, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $3,259

$2,920

$9,931

$8,340 Cost of products sold 2,726

2,322

8,134

6,548 Depreciation and amortization 115

113

346

336 Selling and administrative expense 122

148

419

438 Restructuring and other (1)

(11)

(75)

(42) Income from operations (1) 297

348

1,107

1,060 Loss on debt extinguishment 11





11



Other pension and postretirement (5)

(1)

(13)

(4) Foreign exchange 15





12

(1) Earnings before interest and taxes 276

349

1,097

1,065 Interest expense 76

66

194

203 Interest income (3)

(2)

(9)

(5) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 203

285

912

867 Provision for income taxes 55

74

218

285 Equity earnings 10

5

39

10 Income from continuing operations 158

216

733

592 Income from discontinued operations



38





156 Loss from disposal



(123)





(199) Loss from discontinued operations



(85)





(43) Net income 158

131

733

549 Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 31

29

95

107 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests











1 Net income attributable to Crown Holdings $127

$102

$638

$441





(1) Reconciliation from income from operations to segment income follows.

Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

(in millions, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to Crown Holdings















From continuing operations $ 127

$ 187

$ 638

$ 485 From discontinued operations (1)







(85)





(44) Total $ 127

$ 102

$ 638

$ 441 Earnings per share attributable to Crown Holdings:













Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.06

$ 1.45

$ 5.26

$ 3.68 Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations





(0.66)





(0.34) Basic earnings per common share $ 1.06

$ 0.79

$ 5.26

$ 3.34















Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 1.06

$ 1.44

$ 5.23

$ 3.65 Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations







(0.65)





(0.33) Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.06

$ 0.79

$ 5.23

$ 3.32















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 119,698,219

128,725,626

121,426,827

131,854,039 Diluted 120,198,847

129,707,246

122,053,031

132,861,714 Actual common shares outstanding at quarter end 119,946,169

128,009,299

119,946,169

128,009,299

































(1) Discontinued operations does not include any allocation of interest expense or indirect costs.

Consolidated Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)

(in millions)





Reconciliation from Income from Operations to Segment Income

The Company views segment income, as defined below, as a principal measure of performance of its operations and for the

allocation of resources. Segment income is defined by the Company as income from operations adjusted to exclude

intangibles amortization charges and provisions for restructuring and other.





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021



Income from operations $ 297

$ 348

$ 1,107

$ 1,060



Intangibles amortization

40



42



119



125



Restructuring and other

(1)



(11)



(75)



(42)



Segment income $ 336

$ 379

$ 1,151

$ 1,143







Segment Information

Net Sales

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Americas Beverage

$ 1,312

$ 1,151

$ 3,916

$ 3,240

European Beverage



552



513



1,661



1,381

Asia Pacific



375



280



1,220



941

Transit Packaging



609



644



1,957



1,838

Other (1)



411



332



1,177



940

Total net sales

$ 3,259

$ 2,920

$ 9,931

$ 8,340

























































Segment Income





















































Americas Beverage

$ 185

$ 190

$ 565

$ 575

European Beverage



20



76



129



216

Asia Pacific



35



32



143



131

Transit Packaging



75



83



210



235

Other (1)



50



39



206



111

Corporate and other unallocated items



(29)



(41)



(102)



(125)

Total segment income

$ 336

$ 379

$ 1,151

$ 1,143







(1) Includes the Company's food can, aerosol can and closures businesses in North America, and beverage tooling and

equipment operations in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)





Reconciliation from Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share













The following table reconciles reported net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company to adjusted

net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as used elsewhere in this release. Some or all of each reconciling item

is reported within discontinued operations in the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,









2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income/diluted earnings per share attributable to Crown Holdings, as reported

$127

$1.06

$102

$0.79

$638

$5.23

$441

$3.32





Intangibles amortization (1)

40

0.33

42

0.32

119

0.97

130

0.98





Restructuring and other (2)

(1)

(0.01)

(9)

(0.07)

(75)

(0.61)

(40)

(0.30)





Loss on debt extinguishment (3)

11

0.09









11

0.09













Pension settlements/curtailments

1

0.01









1

0.01













Loss from discontinued operations (4)









123

0.95









199

1.49





Income taxes (5)

(5)

(0.04)

5

0.04

(20)

(0.16)

56

0.42





Equity earnings (6)

2

0.02









6

0.05













Noncontrolling interests (7)

























10

0.08





Adjusted net income/diluted earnings per share (8)

$175

$1.46

$263

$2.03

$680

$5.58

$796

$5.99













































Effective tax rate as reported (9)

27.1 %





56.8 %





23.9 %





42.9 %









Adjusted effective tax rate (9)

23.6 %





22.4 %





24.6 %





23.6 %











Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP measures and

are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, diluted earnings per share and effective tax

rates determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The Company believes these non-

GAAP measures provide useful information to evaluate the performance of the Company's ongoing business.



(1) In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded charges of $40 million ($31 million net of

tax) and $119 million ($92 million net of tax) for intangibles amortization arising from prior acquisitions. In the third

quarter and first nine months of 2021, the Company recorded charges of $42 million ($33 million net of tax) and $130

million ($99 million net of tax) for intangibles amortization.



(2) In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded net restructuring and other gains of $1 million

($1 million net of tax) and $75 million ($73 million net of tax), including a gain of $113 million for the sale of the

Transit Packaging segment's Kiwiplan business and a charge of $29 million for a Transit Packaging overhead cost

reduction program, both in the second quarter. In the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, the Company

recorded net restructuring and other gains of $9 million ($6 million net of tax) and $40 million ($27 million net of tax).



(3) In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded loss on debt extinguishment of $11 ($10 net

of tax) for the early redemption of senior notes due 2023 and the refinancing of its revolving credit facility and term

loans.



(4) In the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, the Company recorded after-tax charges of $123 million and $199

million (primarily due to cumulative translation adjustments and tax charges) in connection with the sale of its

European Tinplate operations.



(5) The Company recorded income tax benefits of $5 million and $20 million in the third quarter and first nine months

of 2022 and income tax charges of $5 million and $56 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 related

to tax matters including tax law changes, tax settlements, valuation allowance adjustments and the items described

above.



(6) In the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, the Company recorded its proportional share of intangible

amortization and inventory step-up charges recorded by its equity method affiliate, Eviosys. These charges were

recorded net of tax by the Company in the line Equity earnings.



(7) In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded noncontrolling interest charges of $10 million related to the

items described above.



(8) The third quarter and first nine months of 2021 includes $40 million and $161 million of adjusted net income and

$0.31 and $1.21 of diluted earnings per share for the European Tinplate business that was sold in August 2021.



(9) The reported and adjusted effective tax rates include income from discontinued operations, which is reported net of

tax in the statement of operations. Income tax effects on adjusted net income were calculated using the applicable tax

rates of the underlying jurisdiction.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ( Condensed & Unaudited )

(in millions) September 30, 2022

2021 Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 368



$ 2,261

Receivables, net



2,124





1,840

Inventories



2,184





1,670

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



274





304

Current assets held for sale



17





30

Total current assets



4,967





6,105



















Goodwill and intangible assets, net



4,186





4,671

Property, plant and equipment, net



4,265





3,838

Other non-current assets



806





1,392

Total assets

$ 14,224



$ 16,006





















Liabilities and equity















Current liabilities















Short-term debt

$ 83



$ 79

Current maturities of long-term debt



94





1,862

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



3,833





3,594

Total current liabilities



4,010





5,535



















Long-term debt, excluding current maturities



6,709





6,034

Other non-current liabilities



1,370





1,550



















Noncontrolling interests



469





443

Crown Holdings shareholders' equity



1,666





2,444

Total equity



2,135





2,887

Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,224



$ 16,006





















Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Condensed & Unaudited)

(in millions) Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021

















Cash flows from operating activities















Net income



$ 733



$ 549

Depreciation and amortization





346





352

Restructuring and other





(75)





(40)

Loss from disposal of discontinued operations













89

Pension expense





21





36

Pension contributions





55





(287)

Stock-based compensation





23





27

Working capital changes and other





(969)





(481)





















Net cash provided by operating activities (1)





134





245





















Cash flows from investing activities

















Capital expenditures





(607)





(512)

Acquisitions and divestitures





166





2,279

Other





29





24





















Net cash (used for)\provided by investing activities





(412)





1,791





















Cash flows from financing activities

















Net change in debt





1,106





(19)

Debt issue costs





(25)









Dividends paid to shareholders





(80)





(79)

Common stock repurchased





(722)





(745)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests





(34)





(56)

Other, net





(13)





(14)





















Net cash provided by\(used for) financing activities





232





(913)





















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents





(95)





(34)





















Net change in cash and cash equivalents





(141)





1,089

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1





593





1,238





















Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 (2)



$ 452



$ 2,327



























(1) Adjusted free cash flow is defined by the Company as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures and

certain other items. A reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow for the three and

nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 follows.



(2) Cash and cash equivalents include $84 and $66 of restricted cash at September 30, 2022 and 2021.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Net cash from operating activities $ (62) $ 76

$ 134 $ 245 U.K. pension settlement (3) (28) 271

(69) 271 Interest included in investing activities (4) 13 12

26 25 Capital expenditures (297) (187)

(607) (512) Transaction fees (5)

37



47 Insurance receivable (6) 15



40

Adjusted free cash flow $ (359) $ 209

$ (476) $ 76





(3) In September 2021, the Company made a contribution of €196 ($271 million as of September 30, 2021) million to its U.K.

defined pension plan in advance of a full settlement of the plan's obligations in November 2021. The Company expects

€127 ($141 million as of September 30, 2022) of the contribution to be repaid as the plan sells its remaining illiquid assets,

of which €93 ($104 million as of September 30, 2022) has been received to date.



(4) Interest benefit of cross currency swaps included in investing activities.



(5) Transaction fees and costs related to the sale of the Company's European Tinplate business.



(6) As of September 30, 2022, the Company has recorded an insurance receivable of $40 million for incremental expenses

incurred as a result of the December 2021 tornado at its Bowling Green plant that the Company expects to be reimbursed

under the terms of its insurance policy.

Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Impact of Foreign Currency Translation – Favorable/(Unfavorable) (1)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net Sales

Segment

Income



Net Sales



Segment

Income

Americas Beverage $



$





$ 1



$



European Beverage (65)

(2)



(136)



(8)

Asia Pacific (12)







(29)



(3)

Transit Packaging (44)

(6)



(104)



(14)

Corporate and other (6)







(12)



(2)



$ (127)

$ (8)



$ (280)



$ (27)







(1) The impact of foreign currency translation represents the difference between actual current year U.S. dollar results and

pro forma amounts assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates for translation in both periods. In order to

compute the difference, the Company compares actual U.S. dollar results to an amount calculated by dividing the current

U.S. dollar results by current year average foreign exchange rates and then multiplying those amounts by the applicable

prior year average foreign exchange rates.



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Net Leverage Ratio





September YTD

2022

September YTD

2021

Full Year

2021

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2022

















Income from operations

$ 1,107

$ 1,060

$ 1,363

$ 1,410 Add:















Intangibles amortization

119

125

165

159 Restructuring and other

(75)

(42)

(28)

(61) Segment income

1,151

1,143

1,500

1,508 Depreciation

227

211

282

298 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,378

$ 1,354

$ 1,782

$ 1,806

















Total debt









$ 6,262

$ 6,886 Less cash









531

368 Net debt









$ 5,731

$ 6,518

















Adjusted net leverage ratio









3.2x

3.6x

