RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS DELIVER TWO #1 STUDIO ALBUMS IN 2022!!!

FIRST ROCK BAND IN 17 YEARS TO ACHIEVE THAT FEAT

RETURN OF THE DREAM CANTEEN HITS #1 ON BILLBOARD TOP ALBUM SALES CHART AND #1 ACROSS THE GLOBE

Click HERE to Listen - Hi-Res album cover HERE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevating to another level once more, Red Hot Chili Peppers score two #1 studio albums in 2022 with the release of Return of the Dream Canteen. Throughout a rollercoaster journey earmarked by astounding milestones, the quartet reach rarified air yet again. As a result, they notably stand out as " the first rock band in 17 years to achieve this feat ." Moreover, Return of the Dream Canteen bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart —just like its predecessor Unlimited Love did back in April. Plus, it reached #1 in numerous countries around the globe.

Return Of The Dream Canteen (PRNewswire)

The musicians just wrapped up the biggest tour in their history to date by headlining Austin City Limits Music Festival for two consecutive weekends. Following their final concert of 2022, frontman Anthony Kiedis joined Joe Rogan for the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. A fascinating and powerful conversation ensued for nearly three hours between Kiedis and Rogan. Check it out HERE.

Upon arrival, Return of the Dream Canteen incited universal critical applause. Pitchfork hailed it as "surprisingly introspective" and affirmed, "It does show the funky monks keeping the faith in their unquenchable spirit." Rolling Stone noted, "Dream Canteen finds the Chilis meditating on trademark grooves (first single 'Tippa My Tongue' is classic Chilis), life's falsities ('Fake as Fu@k') and peace and love ('Peace and Love')." NME exclaimed, "the Chilis continue to have the most fun possible," and Clash put it best, "The band promised that they weren't going to play it safe with this record, and it seems to have paid off."

This year, the band garnered an MTV Europe Music Award nom for Best Rock and scored three American Music Awards nominations for "Favorite Rock Artist," "Favorite Rock Album" for Unlimited Love and "Favorite Rock Single" for "Black Summer." The AMAs air live November 20th on ABC. Meanwhile, the stadium tour continues in January 2023 across New Zealand and Australia.

Return of the Dream Canteen blossomed during the same sessions that yielded the group's chart topper Unlimited Love—which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart back in April and arrived as the biggest rock album of the year.

For these 17 tracks, the band collaborated with longtime producer and creative confidant Rick Rubin. Together, the musicians tapped into the power of their union once more, translating communal inspiration into bursts of inter-dimensional instrumentation, primal rhythms, and thoughtful lyrical provocations. As such, the LP kaleidoscopically projects the spirit of these four individuals in the form of one glorious collective that's as vibrant, visceral, and vital as ever. Leaning on an endless and enduring brotherhood independent of all boundaries, it's simply Red Hot Chili Peppers…

To herald the record, the band unveiled lead single "Tippa My Tongue" which hit #1 at Alternative radio. "Tippa My Tongue" extends the band's record for the most #1's in the history of Billboard's Alternative Airplay Chart (15). Red Hot Chili Peppers also notch their fourth #1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart. It is the band's second #1 on that chart following "Black Summer's" 14-week reign at #1 earlier this year. No other band in history has achieved two #1 singles on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in the same year. Right out of the gate, Rolling Stone applauded "Tippa My Tongue" as "a sexually suggestive romp that evokes all the quintessential quirk's of the California funk-rock outfit's extensive catalog," and CLASH summed it up best as "a Red Hot Chili Peppers masterclass." Billboard attested, "The sinewy funk-rock track recalls Chili Peppers of yore, with frontman Anthony Kiedis playing with lyrical double entendre."

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently took home the prestigious Global Icon Award, and delivered a showstopping performance at the MTV VMAs. No. 1 single "Black Summer" also won the award for Best Rock.

Allow Red Hot Chili Peppers to welcome you to Return of the Dream Canteen.

'Return of the Dream Canteen' feels like a nod to the creative prosperity of a psychedelic desert. Something about the four of us wandering into a time and place that had less definition than normal lead to more music. We just kept sipping away. The canteen was generous. Just when a blubberously funky baseline seemed like it might lie dormant without a dance partner, its song fellows would show up to party. John's tenacious focus on treating every song as though it was equal to the next helped us to realize more songs than some might know what to do with. In a world where a single track release is typical, we decided to release back to back double records. We feel good about it. Pass the canteen. Red Hot Chili Peppers

For more information on the new album and tour please visit https://redhotchilipeppers.com.

TRACKLISTING

Tippa My Tongue Peace And Love Reach Out Eddie Fake As Fu@k Bella Roulette My Cigarette Afterlife Shoot Me A Smile Handful The Drummer Bag Of Grins La La La La La La La La Copperbelly Carry Me Home In The Snow

Download Hi-Res pic HERE

CONNECT WITH RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube | Website | Press Site

For more information, please contact:

Laura Swanson | Warner Records

laura.swanson@warnerrecords.com

Photo Credit: Clara Balzary (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Records