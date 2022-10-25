AtWork Opens New Office in Beckley, West Virginia

Leading national staffing franchise opens first location in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today the opening of its new office in Beckley, West Virginia, the company's first in the state. The location is owned and operated by veteran entrepreneur Tiffany Kapp and is located at 219 North Kanawha Street, Beckley, West Virginia, 25801.

(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group) (PRNewswire)

"We're so happy to open our first location in the state of West Virginia under Tiffany's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking franchise owners like Tiffany and the expertise, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. We look forward to seeing she and her team establish a strong foothold in the Mountain State!"

"I am very excited for the opportunity to bring AtWork to West Virginia," said Tiffany Kapp, Owner. "I believe the amazing business model and assistance the franchise brings to the staffing industry will be a huge opportunity for businesses and workers in Southern West Virginia!"

The business will primarily serve the industrial, manufacturing, and logistics industries, facilitating temporary, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 304-513-3387 or at AtWork.com/Beckley.

For more information on AtWork, visit AtWork.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AtWork Group