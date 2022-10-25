Frontier Field to Be Renamed Innovative Field

The home of the Rochester Red Wings to become the most Innovative stadium in New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, the leading provider of information technology services for growing businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced today a pending agreement to rename Frontier Field, home of the Rochester Red Wings baseball team, to Innovative Field.

Frontier Field, home of the Rochester Red Wings baseball team, to be renamed to Innovative Field.

Innovative Solutions CEO Justin Copie was joined at the announcement by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Community Baseball President & CEO Naomi Silver, Empire State Development Senior Vice President for Regional Economic Development, and Assistant Secretary for Upstate Intergovernmental Affairs for the office of Governor Kathy Hochul Vincent Esposito and City of Rochester Commissioner of Environmental Services Rich Perrin. The renaming of the field will commence upon approval by the Monroe County Legislature.

The announcement coincides with the start of Innovative Solutions' 34th year in business, reaffirming the Rochester-based company's commitment to the City of Rochester, Monroe County and the greater Finger Lakes region of New York.

"Our first 30 years in business were centered in Rochester," said Justin Copie, owner and CEO of Innovative Solutions. "In that time, we helped thousands of small businesses in our region use technology to help them grow. While we've grown nationally and internationally, Rochester remains our home, and we're fortunate to be in a position where we can quite literally plant our flag at the home of the fan-favorite Rochester Red Wings. This is our way of doubling down on growth in our region."

New York State and Monroe County previously announced funding to support a $26 Million budget for stadium improvements required by Major League Baseball such as clubhouse upgrades, female locker rooms, kitchen additions, a new batting tunnel, a weight room, a video room, concrete maintenance and fan seating improvements. Innovative Solutions will be providing funding associated with renaming the stadium, such as signage.

"From George Eastman to Chester Carlson, Monroe County has produced business innovators that give back to the community — and the tradition continues with Innovative Solutions," said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "Innovative's commitment to our region is clear, and Innovative Field is a great example of that. Monroe County is proud that Innovative Solutions has chosen to remain here and continue growing with the access to talent, resources and quality of life we all know and love."

Innovative Solutions has been providing Information Technology (IT) services for businesses for more than 30 years and is a recent honoree of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce's Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. As one of Amazon Web Services' fastest-growing Premier Consulting Partners, doubling in revenue and employees in the last year, the business has rapidly expanded by adding specialized services for businesses wishing to migrate their server infrastructure to the AWS cloud and managing their cloud operations for cost, security and compliance. In addition to its main office in Rochester, Innovative Solutions has locations in Chicago, Toronto and Austin.

"As part of our commitment to the local community, Innovative feels as much a steward of Innovative Field's name as we are of Morrie Silver's vision to keep professional baseball in Rochester in 1957," said Jeff Valentine, President and COO of Innovative Solutions. "We're already thinking of ways Innovative can help the 1.2 million residents of the Finger Lakes region, with an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion."

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said: "Our baseball stadium is a true downtown treasure. Innovative Solutions' investment is one of many exciting things happening across our city, ensuring Rochester remains a vital and exciting place to live, work and play. We appreciate Innovative Solutions' continued commitment to the City of Rochester."

Naomi Silver, President and CEO of the Rochester Community Baseball said, "We're thrilled that the Rochester Red Wings will now call Innovative Field home and we're looking forward to partnering with Justin, Jaime, Jeff and rest of the team at Innovative on ways we can make the baseball experience in Rochester even better."

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative believes that every company will become a technology company. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Innovative uses its cloud expertise and technology to help businesses migrate to and manage their IT infrastructure in the cloud. With an army of experts and the Innovative Cloud Runbook utilizing the leading platforms and technologies, Innovative gives businesses of every size the confidence to grow in the cloud. For more information, visit www.innovativesol.com or LinkedIn .

