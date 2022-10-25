Grassroots Organization Urges Veterans to Head to the Polls November 8th in a National Get Out the Vote Campaign

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Honor Fund , a grassroots political organization built from the ground up to aid Veterans in their mission to continue their service by running for office and engaging in political elections, has announced the launch of their 2022 Midterm Get Out the Vote campaign. This campaign is focused on encouraging Veterans to get to the polls and vote for those that will lead the country with the same values as they themselves exhibited while in the military.

Veterans have served their country honorably. This November, we ask you to answer the call once again and cast your vote

In the coming weeks, it is the organization's goal to begin mobilizing as many Veteran votes as possible. They will be reaching out to hundreds of thousands of Veterans in key states to galvanize their vote and make a difference. The Get Out the Vote initiative will be focused in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire, and North Carolina.

"As a Veteran, you have served your country honorably. This November, it is time to answer the call once again and cast your vote in the 2022 Midterm Election," an American Veterans Honor Fund representative said in a statement.

November provides voters the best opportunity to begin getting our country back on track. But research shows that midterm elections often yield lower turnout than presidential elections. While it is inevitable that some voters will sit out an election, or never vote at all, we need our Veterans to show up and vote more than ever before. Every vote matters and by mobilizing Veteran votes, we can change the outcome of an election and send a message to every level of government.

"We need veterans on both sides of the political process; we need Veterans running for office and we need Veterans to get out and vote! They know better than anyone what it looks like to serve our nation, and we need them to get involved in this important election!" the AVHF representative concluded.

On Tuesday, November 8, take a stand and vote! See American Veterans Honor Fund's midterm election advertisement here .

The American Veterans Honor Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions are not tax deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

