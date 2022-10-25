The Original Rainbow Cone Announces Four New Florida Locations

Team of Chicago Entrepreneurs to Bring Classic Rainbow Cone Flavors to Four Southwestern Florida Communities, Increases New Locations in Development for Brand to Five

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Rainbow Cone , a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has today announced four new Florida locations, including Naples, Key West, Marathon, and Key Largo. The Naples location will be brought to the region by a seasoned team of Chicago entrepreneurs with a strong passion for the brand and concept. The additional new Rainbow Cone stores in Southwestern Florida are women-owned, led by a group of Chicago entrepreneurs that grew up with Rainbow Cone prior to moving to the region, and boast vast business experience with MBA education and finance background. The women-owned group are the first to enter an area development agreement for the brand. Both franchisees bring Rainbow Cone to Southwestern Florida in partnership with Rainbow Cone's franchise program. The new locations are projected to open beginning late summer of 2023.

Rainbow Cone was founded in 1926 by "Grandpa Joe" Sapp, who was never satisfied with just one ice cream flavor and instead stacked five delicious options on a single cone for a one-of-a-kind culinary treat. The original shop's notorious pink building on Western Avenue in Chicago has been a staple in the city since, with hundreds of thousands of dedicated customers in the past nine decades including the Chicago group bringing Rainbow Cone to Southwestern Florida.

Rainbow Cone has thrived and expanded following its original location to kiosks and trucks throughout the Chicago area, as well as its newly launched franchise program. The franchise program includes a range of opportunities including a proven, proprietary business approach developed and fine-tuned by Rainbow Cone, industry-leading technology, support, training, and quality assurance, allocation of marketing resources, field teams, and more to help its franchisees achieve solid returns and succeed.

"Growing up in Chicago, we've always had strong roots in Rainbow Cone. It's something that has always been in our DNA," said a representative of the group behind the new Florida Rainbow Cone shops. "We're thrilled to partner with the Sapp and Buonavolanto family on our dream to bring the Chicago classic to our region and share its timeless, innovative concept with our community."

"We are delighted to welcome these incredible, Chicago-native groups to the Rainbow Cone family," said Joe Buonavolanto III, VP of Franchise and Sales at The Buona Companies. "They're a great team of top leaders with a real passion for Rainbow Cone and bringing Rainbow Cone to Southwestern Florida."

To alert the region of the team's Southwestern Florida locations, Rainbow Cone will host a variety of fun, community-focused festivities and giveaways. The addition of Rainbow Cone in the region expands new locations in development for the brand to five, including Rainbow Cone's recently announced Sarasota franchise store. For more information about the Rainbow Cone franchise program, visit Rainbowconefranchise.com

About The Original Rainbow Cone:

The Original Rainbow Cone serves ice cream featuring extraordinary flavors and textures, including the world-famous 5-flavor "Rainbow Cone," sundaes, milkshakes, and memories dedicated to last forever. After opening in 1926, the "Rainbow Cone'' received its fame and quickly became the most unique ice cream cone anyone has ever seen. As Rainbow Cone works to expand their locations and showcase our new adventures, like ice cream trucks, they are excited to share their love for Rainbow Cone's signature sliced cone with even more communities. The Original Rainbow Cone is also available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly. With four locations in the Chicago area and growing, locals count on The Original Rainbow Cone as a Chicago staple and a sweet treat. For more information, visit rainbowcone.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

