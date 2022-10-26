BlackBerry Expands ISV Marketplace with New Partner Solutions

Strategic partnerships with independent software vendors deliver new tools to help businesses drive productivity and strengthen their cybersecurity posture

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced new applications, software solutions, and cloud services available through its ISV ecosystem in the BlackBerry® Marketplace for Enterprise Software.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

ISV partners with new solutions available on the Marketplace:

SafeBreach : SafeBreach now offers SafeBreach Studio, an industry-first no-code red-team automation platform. This new offering enables BlackBerry customers using CylancePROTECT® and CylanceOPTICS® to easily automate and scale red-team exercises without the need for specialized expertise to enhance efficiency and reduce implementation costs. SafeBreach now offers SafeBreach Studio, an industry-first no-code red-team automation platform. This new offering enables BlackBerry customers using CylancePROTECT® and CylanceOPTICS® to easily automate and scale red-team exercises without the need for specialized expertise to enhance efficiency and reduce implementation costs.

Blue Cedar: In an exclusive new offer, customers now have a free license to use Blue Cedar BlackBerry Edition to create one BlackBerry® Dynamics™-enabled app for production deployment. Blue Cedar adds BlackBerry Dynamics security to already compiled apps without coding. In an exclusive new offer, customers now have a free license to use Blue Cedar BlackBerry Edition to create one BlackBerry® Dynamics™-enabled app for production deployment. Blue Cedar adds BlackBerry Dynamics security to already compiled apps without coding.

Movius : A leader in secure mobile communications that powers the work-from-anywhere world, Movius now offers MultiLine ™ , the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp for communications globally. The WhatsApp Messaging Connector within MultiLine unifies mobile voice and multiple messaging channels in a single, convenient user experience. Customers can now record and archive all conversations within MultiLine for compliance and capture all communications to send to existing compliance archives. A leader in secure mobile communications that powers the work-from-anywhere world, Movius now offers MultiLine, the trusted solution for using mobile voice, text, and WhatsApp for communications globally. The WhatsApp Messaging Connector within MultiLine unifies mobile voice and multiple messaging channels in a single, convenient user experience. Customers can now record and archive all conversations within MultiLine for compliance and capture all communications to send to existing compliance archives.

Absolute : Absolute Software™ is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. The company recently added CylancePROTECT to its Application Resilience™ catalog. Joint BlackBerry and Absolute Resilience® customers can now extend Absolute's firmware-embedded, self-healing device connection to CylancePROTECT, ensuring it remains healthy, installed, and working effectively to protect their devices and data. Absolute Software™ is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. The company recently added CylancePROTECT to its Application Resilience™ catalog. Joint BlackBerry and Absolute Resilience® customers can now extend Absolute's firmware-embedded, self-healing device connection to CylancePROTECT, ensuring it remains healthy, installed, and working effectively to protect their devices and data.

Exabeam : Exabeam SIEM and Exabeam Security Log Management now complement CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS in providing CylanceGUARD® analysts with critical feeds and insights from any security technology stack, for best-in-class threat detection and incident response. Exabeam is an automated, cloud-native solution that combines scalable log management and behavioral analytics to 'detect the undetectable.' Exabeam SIEM and Exabeam Security Log Management now complement CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS in providing CylanceGUARD® analysts with critical feeds and insights from any security technology stack, for best-in-class threat detection and incident response. Exabeam is an automated, cloud-native solution that combines scalable log management and behavioral analytics to 'detect the undetectable.'

ISEC7: A BlackBerry partner since 2004, providing products and services that enable interoperability and visibility across endpoint security, server, network infrastructure, communications and email, ticketing, and IOT platforms. Their signature product, ISEC7 Sphere, now supports the BlackBerry product portfolio, including Cylance cybersecurity products, and is the first third party product to support BlackBerry's recently announced CylanceAVERT™ information protection service. ISEC7 provides customers with efficient system management and rapid outage diagnosis, producing meaningful reductions in both system upkeep and troubleshooting costs. A BlackBerry partner since 2004, providing products and services that enable interoperability and visibility across endpoint security, server, network infrastructure, communications and email, ticketing, and IOT platforms. Their signature product, ISEC7 Sphere, now supports the BlackBerry product portfolio, including Cylance cybersecurity products, and is the first third party product to support BlackBerry's recently announced CylanceAVERTinformation protection service. ISEC7 provides customers with efficient system management and rapid outage diagnosis, producing meaningful reductions in both system upkeep and troubleshooting costs.

"Through these partnerships, we are providing businesses with new solutions to help them solve complex problems and prioritize security," said Alex Willis, Vice President, Sales Engineering and ISV Partners at BlackBerry. "With the common goal of keeping customer needs top-of-mind in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, we are proud to work with leading independent software vendors to drive innovation and offer differentiated solutions across BlackBerry's cybersecurity suite."

The BlackBerry Marketplace for Enterprise Software helps power many of the world's leading organizations across a range of industries. Categories of solutions on the Marketplace include Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, Mobile Threat Protection, Authentication, Secure Messaging, Video Conferencing, Business Process Management and more.

To learn about the range of applications and solutions available on the BlackBerry Marketplace, please visit https://marketplace.blackberry.com.

To find out more about becoming a BlackBerry partner, please visit www.blackberry.com/partners.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

(519) 888-7465

investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited